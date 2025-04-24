MediaNewsletter

Antony Catalano Wraps His Penthouse In Prestige With The Australian’s Luxe Four-Page First

The Australian has set a new precedent in luxury marketing, creating a four-page gloss wrap to showcase a single residential property owned by media entrepreneur Antony Catalano.

The Australian community media executive chairman, who also has extensive real estate investments, said The Australian’s highly influential audience meant it was the logical choice to help him sell his prestigious St. Moritz Penthouse in Melbourne.

“I included The Australian’s gloss wrap in my marketing campaign because it offers a unique way to connect with an affluent, influential audience in a visually striking, high-impact way,” Catalano said.

“While we live in an increasingly digital world, I believe high-quality print remains a vital part of the marketing mix.”

This landmark campaign builds on The Australian’s successful execution of gloss wraps for other prestige clients in recent months including Cartier, Ralph Lauren, and Moet & Chandon.

“The Australian offers a premium environment for prestige marketers and advertisers to reach high-net-worth and affluent readers at scale,” The Australian’s managing director and publisher, Nicholas Gray said.

“Mr Catalano’s choice of our gloss wrap for the St. Moritz Penthouse campaign marks a first, showcasing a single residential property to this influential audience. This innovative approach underscores the value we offer luxury brands seeking to connect with discerning readers.”

The integrated campaign features a four-page gloss wrap in today’s Sydney and Melbourne metro editions, complemented by digital billboard ads.

