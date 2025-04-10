The Australia Institute Says Big Gas ‘Taking The Piss’ In New Campaign Via Berlin

A new campaign from think tank The Australia Institute has said that big gas is taking the piss.

Aimed at promoting Institute research, the campaign is designed to highlight the many ways it believes ‘Big Gas is taking the piss’. It reckons the sector exports 80 per cent of Australia’s gas, while telling Australians there’s a shortage as well as “paying zero royalties on more half of the gas they export” and even alleges price gouging.

The Institute also said the sector uses the gas shortages it creates to push government into approving new gas export projects, such as the North West Shelf project in WA

The campaign has been developed in partnership with Australian performing artist and political advocate, John Butler, who was keen to set the record straight about Big Gas’s true economic contribution to the country.

“I wanted to convey to the Australian public how much they were being deceived by Big Gas and really show the spirit in which this industry operates within our country and more disturbingly, within our governments,” said Butler.

The campaign has struck a nerve, with its central film recording over 500,000 unpaid views (and counting). Independent senator Jacquie Lambie contributed her own voice to the campaign in front of one of its billboards at Parliament House.

Berlin’s executive creative director, Rich Berney said: “The gas industry are shipping record volumes of gas out of Australia, whilst tripling our local retail prices. In the same breath, the ATO has called the gas industry ‘systemic non-payers of tax’. Yes, the ATO said that. For the campaign slogan we paraphrased a little.”

Mark Ogge, principal advisor, climate and energy program at The Australia Institute added: “We are delighted with how effective this ad campaign has been in promoting Australia Institute research.”

The public education campaign is running across Broadcast TV, BVOD, OOH and Print in the lead up to the May Federal Election.

Credits

The Australia Institute

Principal Advisor, Climate & Energy Program: Mark Ogge

Strategy Director: Leanne Minshull

John Butler – Client & Creative Contributor

Berlin

Managing Partner & Head of Strategy: John Linton

Managing Partner & Executive Creative Director: Rich Berney

Design Director: Will Miles

Senior Creative: Mark Fretten

Producer: Christina Zimmer

Production

Directors: Matt Sav

DOP: Lewis Potts

1st Assistant Camera: Brianna Trinidad

Gaffer: Dion Borrett

Lighting Assistant: David Duong

On-Set Sound Recordist: Glenn Dillon

Stylist: Rochelle Renwick

Hair & Makeup: Mercyll Cooper

Casting: Megan Carpenter, Toesox Casting

Sound Design: Ned Beckley, Envelope Audio

Voice Over Artist: Jon Doust

VO recording: Nick Gallagher, Fable Audio Post