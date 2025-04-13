The Aunties Launches Anonymous Messaging Tool To Lift Lid On How Women, Non-Binary & Gender-Diverse People Feel In Adland

The Aunties, in partnership with feedback technology company Signals, has launched Auntie Intel, an anonymous messaging tool designed to better understand how women, non-binary and gender diverse people are feeling across the advertising and creative industries.

The initiative provides a simple, monthly check-in that collects real-time sentiment from The Aunties’ more than 2,500 members. The goal is to generate a deeper understanding of how the community is feeling throughout the year, across pitch patches, school holidays, major events and the general rhythm of industry life, to uncover insights at scale and channel it for good.

Auntie Intel comes as a monthly email or Whatsapp messaged and only requires a thumbs up or down reaction from members, though they have the option to elaborate. Thanks to the Signals platform, it is completely anonymous.

The data collected from Auntie Intel will be analysed and regularly communicated to wider industry throughout the year. And importantly, these insights will also provide direction for The Aunties to act on, as a collective.

Phoebe Sloane, founder Auntie, The Aunties, said: “Most industry surveys are annual and time consuming, but the pace of change in our industry, and the world more broadly, calls for something more responsive. With everything going on right now, it felt like the right time to assess. We wanted to create a tool that updates the industry in real time, highlights what we can be doing better, and help shape where we focus our programs, time and energy as volunteers.”

Danny Bos, CTO, Signals said: “At Signals, anonymity is at the core of what we do. It creates a safe space for people to share honest, unfiltered experiences without fear of judgment or consequence. Partnering with The Aunties allows us to extend this safe space to women across the industry—helping ensure their voices are heard, protected, and ultimately acted upon.”

Signals CEO David Keating says, “We’re incredibly proud to support The Aunties and contribute to a movement that’s creating meaningful change. By helping surface the real experiences of women in our industry, we hope to play a small but important part in improving workplace culture and building a more inclusive, respectful environment for everyone.”

If you’re a woman, non-binary or gender diverse person in the advertising and creative industries, The Aunties would love to hear how you’re feeling month to month. All levels of experience and work circumstances are welcome, whether you’ve just started in industry, on mat-leave, freelance or been around for decades, all intel is welcome.

