The Athlete’s Foot & ICON Launch High Octane Back To School Campaign

Athletic and lifestyle footwear retailer, The Athlete’s Foot, has launched its latest creative campaign, extending the momentum from its Fit For Every Run refresh with an energetic Back to School activation, developed in collaboration with creative communications agency, ICON.

The multi-channel campaign, launching today across Australia and New Zealand, celebrates the excitement and energy of the new school year. Continuing the message of movement in all its forms, the campaign focuses on kids and their active lifestyles. The key visuals are elevated by dynamic animations created by Studio 3AM, spotlighting moments of youthful motion, whether it’s dashing into the classroom, dancing in the schoolyard, or racing to the finish line.

The 360-degree campaign spans broadcast, cinema, out-of-home, point-of-sale, and in-store activations, and is supported by a comprehensive social media rollout.

“For our Back to School campaign, we wanted to capture the excitement and energy that kids bring to every moment,” said Heidi Fisher, head of marketing at The Athlete’s Foot. “This year’s creative focuses on the joy in those everyday moments, and shows how the right fit empowers kids to feel confident, be active, and ready for every school day adventure. We hope it also fuels confidence in parents that we have the range for school and sport shoes and that they will last the distance.”

Georgina Rees, executive director of creative and campaigns at ICON, added: “This campaign builds on the energy we established with Fit For Every Run, but with a playful twist. We wanted to capture moments of movement throughout a school day, from mayhem at the first bell, to charging out of the gates at home time. All with a healthy dose of playful attitude in line with Fit For Every Run.”

Kenneth E. Parris III, senior creative at ICON, who led the creative development and post-production, commented: “When you’re a kid, a great-fitting pair of shoes makes you feel like you can do anything: run faster, jump higher, even fly. The Athlete’s Foot’s core message of finding the perfect fit and our Fit For Every Run campaign allowed us to bring this insight to life by capturing the unbound energy, self-expression, and a touch of rebellion that we all secretly admire in kids.”

Fit For Every Run: Back to School media planning and buying was handled by RCJ Media.