The All-New MFA Guide: The Ultimate Overview Of The Dynamic Media Agency Industry

The MFA has released its latest update of The MFA Guide. Over 20 current and passionate media agency professionals, all experienced in the latest industry advancements and developments, have created the ultimate overview of today’s media agency industry.

Lead Image: Some of the people involved in putting together the content for The MFA Guide.

This updated version of the MFA guide covers all aspects of the industry, from how media agencies work and the journey of a brief to an in-depth analysis of each channel and more—making it an essential introductory resource for all media newcomers navigating their careers in an exciting but ever-changing and complex industry.

“In a dynamic and constantly moving media landscape, media agency employees need to know more than ever before. Packed with the latest developments across channels, audiences, and marketing needs, the MFA guide provides the ultimate foundational knowledge for anyone working in the media industry. For newcomers, it offers a comprehensive understanding of the purpose and value of media agencies, as well as the vast array of career opportunities available to them,” said Linda Wong, MFA director of people.

The MFA guide includes brand-new sections on influencer marketing, gaming, experiential, and evolving audio platforms, as well as the most recent case studies of effective campaigns to demonstrate the impact of media agencies in delivering long-lasting results for marketers.

Originally developed a decade ago for the Tertiary sector, the MFA guide’s audience continues to grow with its relevance and value encompassing media owners and clients while remaining a key resource for lecturers and students learning about the media industry.

“The new MFA Guide is a great resource covering channels, audience insights, and more. Particularly for those just starting in media, it’s a solid overview of the critical role and significance of media agencies and the amazing industry they have joined,” said Katherine Pochroj, group marketplace director at EssenceMediacom.