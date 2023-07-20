Thai Agency Delivers Truly Epic Chicken-In-Space Ad
When it comes to outright quirk, few agencies do it better than those from Thailand.
Enter an epic piece of work from Bangkok-based creative agency Wolf BKK for supermarket chook brand CP Chicken called “Go for launch” that is much a brand campaign as it is a food safety standards message.
The ad follows a Thai family as their entire house blasts off to deliver chicken to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.
Apparently, as part of the promotion, CP Chicken plan to actual deliver product into space with the ad’s messaging being food destined for space has to adhere to a much stricter safety and hygiene standards.
In a statement Wolf BKK said: “Collaborating with CP, has taken a groundbreaking approach by sending chicken meat into space in order to provide food for astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS).”
Watch the un-Earthly masterpiece unfold below:
Latest News
OPINION: What Barbie Can Teach Content Marketers
In this opinion piece, Patrick Cullen, copywriter at LEP Digital shares his insights on what brands can learn from Barbie. He even turned himself pink for the occasion! As a man who raised his children in a household where the phrase ‘Yucky Barbie!’ met any rumour of her arrival, I don’t get it. But as […]
Metro Commercial Radio Advertising Holds Steady For FY23
Metropolitan commercial radio stations recorded advertising revenue of $685.961 million for FY23. The figures were steady with the previous year’s result of $685.995 million. CRA, CEO, Ford Ennals said: “Radio had a strong start to the financial year but the market has been softer in the second half in line with conditions in the broader […]
Foxtel Media Promotes Three In Victoria
Foxtel Media has announced three key promotions to their Victorian team. Rian Wisemantel (LEAD), Monika Poposki, and Claudia Bracegirdle have been respectively promoted to head of sales Melbourne, head of sport sales Victoria, and group sales manager. Mediaweek’s 2023 Next of the Best finalist, Rian Wisemantel, who joined Foxtel Media almost four years ago, has been promoted […]
Mix 94.5 Hires James ‘Speedy’ Speed As Content Director
Hit Metro Group Content Director, Amanda Lee, has hired James ‘Speedy’ Speed as Mix 94.5 Perth content director. The new role marks Speed’s return to SCA, having worked in numerous content roles, including SAFM Adelaide, HIT929 Perth and, most recently, at The FOX in Melbourne as assistant content director, and Hit and Triple M Central […]
Kyle Sandilands Censored By KIIS FM During Rant On The Voice
Kyle Sandilands has been censored by network KIIS FM after an emotional outburst on the subject of The Voice. The presenter clashed with newsreader Brooklyn Ross over the issue of funding for Indigenous Australians. This came just a day after 2GB presenter Ben Fordham clashed with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the same issue. “We […]
Kids Are Crazy About YouTube According To Precise TV Advertiser Report
Precise TV revealed its first-ever Precise Advertiser Report: Kids for Australia, revealing key intelligence for advertisers aiming to drive sales with social video advertising. The PARK AUS report shows that YouTube dominates most categories in terms of viewership and performance, with nearly 9 in 10 kids surveyed saying they consume YouTube content and 46 per […]
Adland’s Well-Intended But Bumbling LGBTQI+ Allyship Gets Roasted In Witty Spoof Video
There’s no doubt that LGBTQI+ issues are now front and foremost in most advertising agencies’ thinking. However, as well-intentioned as they often are, it can still come across as forced and bumbling to the very people its trying to promote – the LGBTQI+ community! Enter a parody video out of the US with the title […]
Reading The News Can Keep You Healthy According To ACM Study
The second ACM Heartbeat of Australia study has reconfirmed the importance of a healthy news diet in fostering community connection and positive wellbeing. In partnership with the University of Canberra, the study of more than 6,000 people was designed to track the sentiment of Australians; how they feel, their concerns, how they connect to their […]
Cummins&Partners And Comic Becky Lucas Return For McCain’s Pub Style Chips
Cummins&partners has launched a new Masterbrand campaign for McCain, extending the “Nothing Special” platform for another year. This year, the focus is on highlighting their McCain Pub Style chip range, and sees the return of Becky Lucas, comedian, as the main character in this film. “We are so excited to launch a new campaign under […]
QMS Elevates Olivia Gotch To General Manager, City of Sydney
QMS today announced the appointment of Olivia Gotch as general manager – City of Sydney, effective immediately. In her new role, Gotch will report to QMS executive general manager, Mark Fairhurst, and manage the revenue and sales operations of QMS’ world-leading, premium digital City of Sydney street furniture network. Gotch joins QMS from Scentre Group’s […]
DBC2 Wins Spartan Motor Company Account
DBC2 has been appointed as the marketing agency of performance car manufacturer Spartan Motor Company. DBC2’s immediate remit is to refresh Spartan’s brand identity and brand architecture including new look and feel across brand guidelines, messaging, tone of voice and positioning. The marketing agency will also be creating a new brand strategy, PR, content creation, […]
The Five Cs Of Communicating Through Change
Leah Mether (lead image) is author of Steer Through the Storm: How to Communicate and Lead Courageously Through Change (Ingram Sparks, $25.00) and a communication specialist obsessed with making the people part of leadership and work life easier through the development of “soft skills”. In this guest post, Mether offers top tips to communicate and […]
News.com.au Launches Nationwide Survey The Great Aussie Debate
News.com.au has launched The Great Aussie Debate, a new nationwide survey to discover what makes Australians tick, everything from the silly to the serious.
carsales Poaches Rafael Constantinou All The Way From Brazil
carsales has today announced the appointment of Rafael Constantinou, to the role of executive general manager of marketing, content & customer, following an extensive global search. Constantinou joins with nearly 20 years’ experience as a 360° marketing professional in technology companies. He will lead the carsales Australia Marketing, Content and Customer team’s continued evolution. Constantinou […]
‘We’re not trying to fix women’: Women’s Agenda Launches App To Build Pipeline Of Leaders
Leading Australian media brand, Women’s Agenda has launched its first-ever app this week with the aim of building Australia’s pipeline of inclusive, informed and inspired leaders. The Keynotes, hosts a rich library of short, TEDx-style speeches given by female leaders across industries on a range of topics including leadership, STEM, social impact, wellbeing, and entrepreneurship. […]
Heath Walker Swaps Teslas For Trucks In Director Of Marketing & Comms Role
Does your local pub trivia have an annoying oversupply of truck drivetrain questions? Heath Walker could be your man.
Are Your Dog’s Guts Okay? Scratch Is Here For The Rescue
Scratch, the Aussie dog food company, is educating dog owners about the significance of dog gut health in its new ad. Running across BVOD channels including Foxtel GO, TenPlay, and YouTube, and supported via social, content and PR, the “Scratch Loves Your Dog’s Guts” campaign aims to highlight Scratch’s commitment to providing premium nutrition for […]
Tuesday TV Ratings: Hunted Contestants Take To Land, Sky And Sea
Got a psycho ex that just won't go away? 10's cool reality show Hunted may or may not offer some valuable tips.
Orange’s Viral World Cup Ad Is Great, But When Will We Stop Comparing The Men’s & Women’s Games?
This ad has stirred debate in the B&T office today. Taking attention away from the usual "whose lunch stinks?" debate.
B&T TV: The Social Soup Team Dispel Creator Marketing Myths
Tell colleagues you're not to be disturbed watching the latest B&T TV instalment. Save for the surprise arrival of cake.
Hamish & Andy Top Podcast Rankings Once More
Wobbleboard fans and pigeon fanciers again fail to make any kind of dent in monthly top 100 podcast rankings.
Wavemaker CIO Philippa Noilea-Tani: Commonwealth Games Cancellation “Will Be More Significant For Media Owners”
The Commonwealth Games cancellation isn't merely bad news for adland, it's killing kids' badminton dreams everywhere.
Anthony Albanese Clashes With Ben Fordham Over The Voice In Fiery 2GB Interview
"Leftie scum" now thinking twice about appearing on Ben Fordham's radio program after announcer tears PM a new one.
Cadbury, Wavemaker & Ogilvy Launch Campaign In Support Of The Matildas & Women’s Sport
We don't need to tell Cadbury how to suck eggs, but we need little if any inducement to partake in its brands.
Updated Alcohol Advertising Code Mandates Minimum 80% Adult Audience For Ad Placement
Is booze your game? Then we suggest you read this. And by that we mean make ads about it, not overly imbibe it.
Roy Morgan: Aussie Cinema Attendance Soars 31%, As Women Drive Ticket Sales
Study finds Aussies are flocking back to the cinema. Further proof $18 Maltesers and $22 popcorn are no deterrent.
Havas Nabs Mindshare’s Candice Veasey For Chief People Officer Role
Mindshare's Candice Veasey says arrivederci North Sydney and crosses the Bridge for new Rocks-based position.
Omnicom CEO John Wren: “We’re Responding With AI As If Our Hair Were On Fire”
B&T does ask anyone delivering financial numbers to make headline-grabbing, highfalutin statements like this one.
Olympic Champion Kaylee McKeown Named Ambassador For Wahl
Triple Olympic gold medallist Kaylee McKeown was today unveiled as the ambassador for Wahl’s first ever range of female shavers and beauty trimmers in Australia. The current 100m and 200m backstroke world record holder, known for her extraordinary dedication and bubbly personality, is firm favourite to add to her Olympic gold medal collection in Paris […]
TikTok Launches Music Streaming Service In Australia
Clearly not fussed by the oversupply of music streaming services, TikTok's venturing into the overly crowded pool.
Publicis Sapient: 94% Of Aussies Use Digital Government Services
Study finds 94% of Aussies use government digi services. You would too if you ever had to go into one of their offices.
Nike’s Women’s World Cup Ad Drops & It’s Glorious Fun!
Nike declared B&T's favourite World Cup ad. That said, we're yet to see Ali Baba Kebabs' or Tuffy's Mufflers' efforts.
Pinterest Brings Deep Links To Mobile Shopping Ads
Do you have an online shopping addiction? Friends may need to stage an intervention with this latest Pinterest news.
CX Lavender Wins BlueScope Australia Digital Work
BlueScope Australia has awarded its digital services engagement to Sydney-based independent agency CX Lavender following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington). CXL will provide digital strategy, UX, design and technical development services across BlueScope brands, including BlueScope Steel, TRUECORE steel, COLORBOND steel and more. BlueScope group marketing manager Melissa Barlow said: […]
Sunday Gravy Delivers Some Odd Anti-AI Messaging For Nando’s
Sunday Gravy proving it's the agency to turn to for some oddballism. Yes, that's B&T flouting the King's English again.
oOh! Launches Expanded Data Offering With Out Of Home Flybuys & Westpac DataX Partnerships
Gone are the days when the outdoor industry was a large ladder, glue pot & rolled-up poster. As you'll discover here.