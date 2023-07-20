Thai Agency Delivers Truly Epic Chicken-In-Space Ad

When it comes to outright quirk, few agencies do it better than those from Thailand.

Enter an epic piece of work from Bangkok-based creative agency Wolf BKK for supermarket chook brand CP Chicken called “Go for launch” that is much a brand campaign as it is a food safety standards message.

The ad follows a Thai family as their entire house blasts off to deliver chicken to astronauts aboard the International Space Station.

Apparently, as part of the promotion, CP Chicken plan to actual deliver product into space with the ad’s messaging being food destined for space has to adhere to a much stricter safety and hygiene standards.

In a statement Wolf BKK said: “Collaborating with CP, has taken a groundbreaking approach by sending chicken meat into space in order to provide food for astronauts at the International Space Station (ISS).”

Watch the un-Earthly masterpiece unfold below: