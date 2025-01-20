TFM Digital Wins Accounts For Price Attack, Ausbuild & MS Queensland

The independent agency TFM Digital confirms seven new clients. Price Attack is the latest name to be added to the client roster, as well as nationwide Ausbuild (with Media Logic QLD remaining responsible for its traditional media) and MS Queensland.

The agency, now in its fourth year, has seen revenue grow 42 per cent over the past financial year.

Other recent wins include Fish n Flips, MetLife, Plumbing Bros and the Australian Institute of Accreditation (AIA).

Entering its 40th year, the haircare company Price Attack selected TFM Digital Brisbane to work on its B2C (business to consumer) national campaigns. The SEO agency will also support store launches, VIP nights and search.

“It was clear from the first meeting that TFM has a passionate and agile team, which understands our space. And this has shown in our early relationship. Using a data-backed approach to digital, Taylor and the team’s multi-location experience was a large part of why we selected them – the tailored LAM offering was unlike anything else we’ve seen. His experience in franchise development will prove highly valuable to our brand moving forward,” Aimee Madson, chief marketing officer at Price Attack said.

Price Attack has recently launched its new loyalty program, Hair Points. TFM will support this and a new campaign for the inaugural Hair Awards which will be coming soon.

“We’ve proven over our relatively short history, that we’ve become the go-to agency for franchising and local area marketing needs. We’ve got a strong background in this area, while our trading agreements reduce barriers to entry for clients looking to make the most of their digital and wider media budgets,” Taylor Fielding, TFM CEO added.

“These wins are a testament to the team’s effort, both in the pitch process, but also our portfolio of helping clients build stronger connections with their audience to achieve their business goals. Our quick start to the new financial year has set the platform for further growth for TFM, as we set our sights on new markets”.