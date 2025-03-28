Tennis Australia Reviews Media With Incumbent PHD Not Returning Serve

Tennis Australia has taken its media account to pitch and incumbent PHD Melbourne will not be taking part, B&T can reveal.

PHD won the account in 2021 and B&T understands that while the agency was proud of the good work it and Tennis Australia had produced, it had decided not to take part in the review.

A Tennis Australia spokesperson confirmed the change to B&T.

“After four successful years with PHD as our media agency partner, we’ve made the decision to enter a formal tender process. This is part of our commitment to ensuring we have the best strategic alignment, resourcing, and partnership fit as we look to the future,” the spokesperson added.

“PHD has informed us that they will not be participating in the tender. We are incredibly grateful for their partnership and the impactful work we’ve delivered together over the years. Their support has played a key role in the continued growth of our game, and the ongoing success of the Australian Open and the Summer of Tennis.”

A decision in the review is expected to be announced next month.

The Australian Open, Tennis Australia’s most prominent event, has become a landmark fixture in Australia’s sporting calendar in recent years.

Enero’s BMF handles Tennis Australia’s creative.