Tennis Australia Launches Worldwide FAST Channel, Tennis+, On Samsung TV Plus During Australian Open

Tennis Australia has launched a dedicated 24/7 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channel on Samsung TV Plus, Samsung’s free streaming service, during the Australian Open (AO) 2025. Tennis+ is now available on millions of Samsung TVs across Australia and New Zealand and is set to go live later this year across 17 territories worldwide.

As the first of the year’s four Grand Slam tennis events, the Australian Open live games attract a worldwide viewership of over 550 million. Tennis+ marks Tennis Australia’s first expansion into FAST, offering global fans a new way to access the game all year round.

During the tournament, audiences can enjoy courtside action on Tennis+ with live daily studio shows, including AO BlueZone, which covers stories of the day, alongside an archive of full matches, highlights, and press conferences from quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals matches stretching back as far as 1975.

The launch of Tennis+ on Samsung TV Plus enables the sporting body to further increase reach and maximise engagement with global audiences.

“Partnering with Tennis Australia to create the first global, year-round destination for the Australian Open showcases how ad-supported services are beginning to reshape the TV landscape. Sporting fans’ appetite for content they love goes way beyond live match fixtures, making FAST the ideal way to serve up hours of thrilling tennis action long after the tournament is over,” Ed Love, head of Samsung TV Plus ANZ & Southeast Asia said.

“Samsung TV Plus offers us access to untapped audiences around the world, as well as an alternative route to viewers who prefer ad-supported streaming. Creating an accessible home for feature productions and a rich archive of iconic matches means we can bring our world-class tennis history to life on the big screen with audiences old and new,” Cedric Cornelis, chief commercial officer at Tennis Australia added.