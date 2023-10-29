Temple & Webster Announces New Agency Roster Of Zenith, Dentsu & Thrive PR

Online retailer of furniture and homewares site Temple & Webster has appointed Zenith, Dentsu and Thrive as its new brand agency partners following a competitive closed pitch process.

Zenith, Dentsu and Thrive will lead across ATL, brand, media strategy and PR as Temple & Webster aims to become the top of mind brand and strategically capture a growing market of Australians choosing to shop for furniture, homewares and renovation products online.

Temple & Webster’s new brand platform, “Imagine” empowers Australians to envision how a beautiful space can transform their lives and how they can realise that vision through the brand’s unparallelled range, outstanding value and award-winning customer experience. This campaign marks a historic milestone for the business as its inaugural fully integrated, multi-channel brand investment.

Joana Barros, CMO, Temple & Webster: “Temple & Webster has reinvented the way Australians shop for furniture, homewares and renovation products, and we have always believed that furnishing a home is an inherently emotional journey. We understand the profound impact a beautiful space can have on people’s lives and our new brand platform ‘Imagine’ is the perfect way to tell that story. We’re thrilled to work with our new partners as we seek to build upon this exciting first step.”

Jonny Cordony, managing director, Zenith Media: “Temple & Webster is an iconic Australian retailer providing aspirational and contemporary furniture and homewares in the market. It’s hugely exciting for Zenith to be their partner of choice and to help Temple & Webster imagine new ways to strengthen its brand, drive participation and to inspire Australian’s with new opportunities to make their home or office more beautiful.”

Graham Alvarez-Jarratt, strategy partner, Dentsu: “We are energised by the prospect of accelerating Temple & Webster’s journey from a D2C platform to an Aussie Powerbrand. ‘Imagine’ captures the mood state that we know is on loop in our audience’s minds, but also invites them to stop wondering and start furnishing. With a little help from Temple & Webster, of course.”

Leilani Abels, founder and CEO, Thrive PR: “Our experience in home and technology enabled us to play to our strengths which inspired some first-class thinking that we cannot wait to roll out to market. We’re excited to partner with Temple & Webster, in a new era of communications that recognises the importance of collaboration across marketing functions in driving business impact.”

The brand campaign launched on 22nd October 2023 and brings to life the Imagine platform with a 30-second TVC. The TVC, directed by Paul Middleditch, tells the story of how a beautiful home can spark a vision for your best life, and how that vision can become a reality thanks to Temple & Webster.