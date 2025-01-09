Telstra Partners With Musk Owned SpaceX Starlink To Bring Satellite-To-Mobile To Regional Communities

Telstra has announced a new collaboration with Elon Musk owned SpaceX’s Starlink to bring Satellite-to-Mobile (direct-to-handset) text messaging to customers across Australia.

The collaboration, which will initially focus on testing and refining a Satellite-to-Mobile text messaging capability for Australian conditions ahead of a commercial launch, aims to provide “better coverage from coast to coast, especially for those in regional and remote areas”.

Satellite-to-Mobile technology currently only allows users to send messages in case of an emergency when they are outside of their carriers mobile coverage. But this partnership means the extension of that capability will be a priority.

Users, particularly those in remote, will be able to access outdoor connectivity for basic services, starting with text messages and, eventually, voice and low rates of data, without having to buy a specific compatible phone.

It is expected that the service will be available in most outdoor areas on mainland Australia and Tasmania, where users have a direct line of sight to the sky. The Australian Radio Quiet Zone in Western Australia and remote offshore territories and islands of Australia will not be included in this service.

“Telstra already has the largest and most reliable mobile network in Australia covering 99.7% of the Australian population over an area of 3 million square kilometres, which is more than 1 million square kilometres greater than our nearest competitor. But Australia’s landmass is vast and there will always be large areas where mobile and fixed networks do not reach, and this is where satellite technology will play a complementary role to our existing networks,” said Shailin Sehgal, group executive global networks and tech at Telstra.

“As satellite technology continues to evolve to support voice, data and IoT we will explore opportunities for the commercial launch of those new services.

“Just as mobile networks didn’t replace fibre networks, it’s important to realise the considerable difference between the carrying capacity of satellite versus mobile technology”.

The partnership is an extension of the brand’s existing partnership with SpaceX’s Starlink around Low-Earth-Orbit (LEO) satellite home and small business fixed internet products.

“We’re committed to continue enhancing our mobile network to meet the growing demands and increasing data usage of our customers, which includes our continued roll out of 5G to cover 95% of the Australian population by FY25,” said Sehgal.

“Over the past seven years to the end of FY24 we have invested $11.8bn into our mobile network across the country. We have a continued focus on network resilience across all our technologies, architecture and network operations to make the network as reliable as possible. This includes making equipment more resilient in disaster-prone areas and increasing redundancy through adding diversified backhaul pathways including using satellite backhaul solutions.

“We will continue this investment to improve our terrestrial mobile network, while exploring how satellite technology can play a role in remote areas of the country not covered by land-based coverage.