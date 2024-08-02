Teeling Whiskey Kicks Off Father’s Day Campaign With Whiskey Tasting At Frank Mac’s Via Maven PR & Pinnacle Drinks

Ahead of Father’s Day this year, Teeling Whiskey hosted a whiskey tasting evening at Frank Mac’s The Rocks in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, as part of their Father’s Day campaign by Pinnacle Drinks and Maven PR.

The event aimed to celebrate everything “liquid gold” from the venue, styling, and all the way through to the cocktails. To lean into the Irish heritage of the brand, Irish-born TV Personality, Tristan MacManus, was enlisted to host the event at Frank Mac’s, a premium Irish cocktail bar located in the heart of The Rocks, that fuses together old Irish charm and contemporary flair.

In partnership with the historic Sydney venue Frank Mac’s, Teeling Whiskey worked alongside head mixologist Conor Hoy to create the bespoke Liquid Gold cocktail, featuring Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, which guests were served upon arrival.

Throughout the night, guests were invited to sample two SKUs from the Irish Distillery: Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey and the limited edition Teeling Explorers Series 15-Year-Old Japanese Irish Whiskey, available exclusively at Dan Murphy’s.

The event was part of Teeling Whiskey’s wider Father’s Day PR and influencer marketing campaign, celebrating Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey as the ultimate gift for dad this Father’s Day, available exclusively at Dan Murphy’s and BWS. Each guest left with their own gift bag, featuring the Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey and the recipe to recreate their very own “liquid gold” cocktail at home.

The event was styled by Ipsen Botanica, which saw a variety of gold, black and white florals to make a number of centrepieces and hanging moments for guests to share on social media.