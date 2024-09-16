Ted Lasso Director Declan Lowney Takes On New Specsavers “Should’ve” TV Campaign “Airport”

Specsavers launched its new “Should’ve” TV campaign “Airport,” directed by cult comedy director Declan Lowney, known for Ted Lasso and Father Ted. The campaign was launched on Channel 9News on Sunday 15 September while OOH executions were launched in Sydney and Melbourne on Monday 16 September.

The ad is crafted without dialogue, with the comedic emphasis being on visual humour. The protagonist turns into a stuntman of sorts to get around the airport as fast as possible and to his departure gate on time.

Running until February 2025, the campaign is supported by TV, Cinema, SVOD/BVOD, YouTube, Uber, and OOH. The OOH execution includes placements inside airports in Sydney and Melbourne and around major airports in states which play off the possibility that the media vendor “Should’ve Gone to Specsavers” as they might have dispatched the wrong “Welcome to” destination creative to each airport.

“Specsavers have managed to achieve that rare feat of creating their own distinctive brand of humour. Their work has a comedy voice of its own, so my role was to get the best out of the script and maximise the laughs. And telling a story purely with images – along with humour and wit – was right up my runway,” said Declan Lowney, director.

“Given the massive popularity of Ted Lasso in this market it is great to be able to work with comedy genius Declan Lowney to bring the Specsavers trademark humour to life. But as with all ‘Should’ve’ campaigns it’s relatable and has that core serious message at the heart of it: that mistakes are easily made if your eyesight is failing, which is a good reminder to Australians of all ages to look after their eye health as we head into the busy school and summer holiday travel periods,” said Shaun Briggs, director of marketing planning at Specsavers.

“We wanted to do something different with this spot – up the jeopardy, up the scale, and increase the gags. It’s a fun spot that we’re sure will resonate with all sorts of people. Declan and the team worked really hard together to bring the script to life so successfully,” said Richard James, creative director at Specsavers, The Agency.

The creatives behind the work were Andrea Raanaas & Mike McCallum and Simon Bougourd & Naomi Bishop. The spot was produced through Merman. The Australian media agency is Initiative.

