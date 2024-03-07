Tecala’s Head Of Marketing Bec Ney: “Be Patient, Be Kind, Work Hard And The Rest Will Fall Into Place”

Tecala’s head of marketing Bec Ney is just one of the women to share her story in a landmark book about female leadership.

Based on the idea that “the road to success is rarely easy or straightforward and no two journeys are ever the same”, Laura Johnson – founder at Strivin – launched the ‘Women In Leadership’ book to gain shareable advice with women from across a variety of industries about their career and personal stories.

The 100 inspiring women in leadership from a diverse range of backgrounds and all walks of professional life. It includes talked to leaders in human resources, talent acquisition, and people and culture, design and product innovators, customer success and sales experts, and bold company founders.

Each story includes honest and direct advice, shared struggles, fresh perspectives, and a common thread of hard work – sprinkled with a bit of luck.

Ney’s advice is simple:“Find your cheerleaders and embrace your allies!”

“Be patient, be kind, work hard and the rest will fall into place.”

Who is it for?

New and aspiring leaders.

Those of us who look up to leaders within our industries or organisations and think ‘I could never do that’ or ‘I’m not good enough’. This book is here to remind us all that we are all a constant work in progress, that no one really has their sh*t together and that there are 100 different paths to being an inspiring leader.

Why did Johnson write it?

“Throughout history women have faced and overcome unique challenges and adversities. The obstacles faced, setbacks endured, glass ceilings broken, and vital lessons learned along the way are what have shaped the experiences shared in this book. We think it’s important to create a place, through the power of written word, where women’s stories are shared and celebrated. Most importantly, where they can be learned from by anybody at any place in their leadership journey,” Johnson says.

“We wanted this book to be like a choose-your-own-adventure story. Take the tools, tactics and habits shared by these phenomenal leaders that resonate with you and use them to fuel your fire and be your guiding compass for our own journey. Save the stories that speak to you and hold them close in your times of struggle. Keep them as a reminder that you are not alone and use them as your guiding light in moments of darkness”.

“No matter how far we come in our personal and professional journeys, we believe self development never stops. Change and growth are infinite. There is always room for improvement. There is always room to be inspired”.