Tealium Releases Fourth Annual State Of CDP Report

Customer data platform (CDP) provider, Tealium, has released its fourth annual report with a global survey of 1,200 IT, operations, marketing, and data and analytics leaders across a range of industries.

You can download Tealium’s report here.

“This year’s survey told us a lot about the performance of organisations that have adopted CDPs in contrast to those that have not,” said Heidi Bullock, CMO at Tealium.

“Those with a CDP have been able to achieve significantly more and remain more nimble with access to real-time, data-based insights, despite today’s market uncertainty.”

This year’s report found that 84 per cent of CDP users are satisfied in meeting their marketing objectives, compared to just 27 per cent of non-CDP users in the APJ region.

Additionally, 85 per cent of CDP users were satisfied in their ability to create more relevant and personalised customer experiences using data.

Companies in the APJ region adopted CDPs in 2022 to improve customer acquisition, audience segmentation, and personalisation at scale.

Plus, 93 per cent of CDP users are confident in their tool’s privacy compliance and the same proportion are ready to adapt to and evolving data privacy regulations.

Last year, 65 per cent of CDP users in the APJ region increased year-over-year marketing investment in a first-party data strategy. Seasoned APJ CDP users reported marketing investment at more than double the rate of non-CDP users. More than two-thirds of CDP users saw a return on their investment within the first year and 90 per cent broke even within 18 months.

Marie-Louise Dalton, VP of marketing, APJ at Tealium, added, “The report’s findings indicate that organisations in the Asia-Pacific and Japan region with a CDP demonstrate remarkable marketing performance at a rate three times higher than non-CDP users. Amid economic uncertainty, a CDP provides vital capabilities that unlock sustainable growth through harnessing data in a privacy compliant way. The evidence is clear – a CDP is central to commercial performance for the organisation of the future.”

 

