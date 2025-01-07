Tealium Names Caitlin Riordan GM & VP For APJ

Tealium has appointed Caitlin Riordan as general manager and vice president for the Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) region.

Based in Melbourne, Riordan will lead Tealium’s efforts to empower brands across APJ to harness the power of real-time customer data and deliver transformative digital experiences.

Tealium CEO Jeff Lunsford said: “We’re delighted to announce the appointment of Caitlin as Tealium’s new VP and GM for APJ. Since joining us in 2023, she has shown remarkable leadership and a customer-centric approach to overseeing our Customer Success efforts in the region. With her extensive knowledge of APJ and her commitment to empowering diverse teams and building strong, lasting customer relationships, Caitlin is poised to drive significant growth and success for both Tealium and our customers in the region.”

Riordan has worked across the data technology spectrum with leadership roles across sales, customer success, support, and professional services delivery for firms including Twilio, Experian and Cheetah Digital.

“Stepping into the role of VP & GM at Tealium during such an exciting and transformative time is a true honour,” said Riordan.

“As the value of customer data continues to grow, businesses in the APJ region are uniquely positioned to leverage Tealium’s industry-leading capabilities in data orchestration, real-time customer insights, and privacy-first solutions. With our flexible, scalable platform and unmatched integration across the ecosystem, we empower organisations to create exceptional customer experiences and drive meaningful outcomes. I’m excited to collaborate with our talented teams and trusted partners to help our customers unlock the full potential of their data and accelerate their digital transformation.”