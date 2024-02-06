Teads Strikes Exclusive International Partnership With VIDAA USA For Hisense CTV Native Display Inventory

Teads has announced an exclusive international partnership with VIDAA USA, the Smart TV operating system company powering Hisense Smart TVs globally, to extend advertiser reach with CTV native display inventory on its smart TV OS.

Now available to brands and agencies in Australia, and New Zealand, Teads’ newest direct-to-glass offering is an organic next chapter of the omnichannel platform’s mission in ensuring content is delivered flawlessly across all screens.

Increasingly, brands are embracing omnichannel approaches, utilizing high-quality and brand-safe solutions to engage audiences across digital and streaming platforms. The CTV Native Display format has garnered growing interest due to its premium quality and ability to reach a wide audience, including those not using ad-supported streaming television.

“Our promise and role at VIDAA is to develop and manage the best independent platform in the world that enables all of our partners from the content, advertising, and technology space, sustainable growth. We are not competing with our partners but leveraging their power and expertise to create win-win situations. And our cooperation with Teads is just that. Joining our state-of-the-art platform and our reach to tens of millions of homes with Teads’ market leadership in advertising. Together, we are forming a powerful partnership with an exclusive offering for publishers in some of the world’s largest markets,” said Guy Edri, CEO at VIDAA USA.

“Our exclusive partnership with VIDAA further elevates our global CTV footprint to ensure a premium omnichannel offering that simplifies digital and TV buying. We are excited to expand our CTV native inventory with one of the world’s largest smart TV operators to not only drive incremental reach for our partners but enable them to extend their creative storytelling from digital into CTV,” Jeremy Arditi, co-CEO at Teads.

Teads’ partnership with VIDAA comes as CTV usage surges globally, with Teads most recently expanding its CTV offering in Australia, India, New Zealand, and South Korea following earlier rollouts in the US, Canada, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Teads works closely with industry-recognized partners such as Kantar, SambaTv, Cint (Lucid) to conduct comprehensive and reliable measurement solutions. This provides clients with robust insights and performance metrics, enabling them to assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make informed strategic decisions.

The undeniable power of CTV is most recently illustrated in Teads’ report Tech Themes 2024: 5 Key Media Topics Shaping the Industry. Among the findings, ROI in CTV advertising significantly outshines that of linear TV with a combined 70 per cent of advertising experiencing a ‘much better’ or ‘slightly better’ ROI. Additionally, CTV’s incrementality with mobile advertising exemplifies the power of an omnichannel strategy, with a significant 67 per cent increase in unaided brand recall attributed to a combined approach.

VIDAA users across the globe now stream an average of two billion hours of content from all the major global and local content providers every month. The state-of-the-art platform powers Smart TVs from more than 250 brands, among them Hisense, Toshiba, Loewe, Schneider, JVC, AKAI, and Nordmende. Additionally, its fast and powerful OS supports AirPlay 2, among its powerful set of features like VIDAA Voice (plus Google Assistant and Alexa), VIDAA tv, a VIDAA Channels FAST service, and its mobile companion VIDAA remote. For advertisers, VIDAA launched Display and Video ad solutions last year, enabling reach and geo-targeting to these devices and viewers for the first time.