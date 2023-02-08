Tats By Toblerone For Valentine’s Day Campaign

Toblerone announced launch of its Valentine’s Day campaign; inviting you to celebrate your quirks through the creation of bespoke temporary tattoo designs.

Created in collaboration with tattoo artist Coco Loberg, the designs aim to inspire Aussies to celebrate the unique quirks that they love about their partners, friends and family that make them who they are and acknowledge “Your Quirk is Why I Love You”.

“At Toblerone, we are all about celebrating the things that make us unique and different, encouraging people to ‘Be More Triangle’” said Kathy De Lullo, senior marketing manager ANZ for Mondelez.

“This year for Valentine’s Day we wanted to go beyond simply saying ‘I love you’ and instead inspire Australians to tell their loved ones – whether it be a partner, family member, best friend or other – that they truly see and love them for all that they are – quirks and all!” said De Lullo.

Coco Loberg – known for tattooing the likes of G Flip and Tammy Hembrow – Toblerone has created a suite of temporary tattoo designs which represent some of Australia’s favourite and most loveable quirks, encouraging them to say “Your Quirk is Why I Love You” for:

Refusing to wear glasses, no matter how much they are reminded

Being the calm to the others’ chaos – the Yin to my Yang

The adventurous kind who keeps the other person on their toes

Having an infectious laugh that brings joy to every day

Fine line tattoo artist Coco Loberg said “Quirks are the best. They’re my favourite thing that defines us and makes us different from one another – a wild walk or half faced smile… the more unique, the better. I wanted to showcase this in the designs as part of this campaign to show that quirks are our best bits and should be celebrated.

“All of the designs were inspired either by my own relationships or my experiences as an artist – I’ve had people from all walks of life come through my studio and have been so honoured to be able to bring their ideas to life. As far as tattooing goes, designs have become more and more personal over the years which often have been inspired by something that they love about someone in their life – whether it be in a family member, best friend, or partner.”

The temporary tattoos highlight the stories of love, and the unique quirks, told through visuals of mountains; inspired by those with a love for adventure, hearts & chocolate; for those as sweet as sugar, a floating iceberg; for when there’s more to them than meets the eye and scales; for those that bring the calm to chaos. Coco’s signature style and icons make a feature in each of the designs, alongside Toblerone’s iconic triangle edges.

As part of the Valentine’s Day campaign, Toblerone released a new limited-edition ‘One of a Kind’ Gift box, featuring the irresistibly delicious individually wrapped Toblerone Milk Chocolate tiny pieces, with chewy honey and almond nougat. Also featuring a heart-warming pink touch is the symbol of love you need, featuring tiny Toblerone’s perfect for sharing with that special someone.

While these cute quirky temporary tattoos aren’t available to the public, the collaboration and designs aim to inspire Aussies to express their appreciation for their loved ones, and be more triangle during this season of love.