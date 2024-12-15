Tara Rushton Joins 10 News First Sydney As Sports Presenter

Highly accomplished sports journalist and presenter Tara Rushton will join the 10 News First Sydney team as a sports presenter in 2025.

As the face of sport across Paramount Australia (Network 10 and Paramount+), Rushton has captivated audiences with her engaging commentary and insightful analysis, making her a trusted source for sports enthusiasts.

Rushton has spent over a decade hosting some of the biggest sporting events in the country, including live game-day coverage of the Ninja A-League Women, Isuzu UTE A-League Men, CommBank Matildas and Subway Socceroos matches. This is in addition to some of the biggest events on the Australian sporting calendar including the Formula One Australian Grand Prix, Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix, Melbourne Cup Carnival, and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Prior to her role at Paramount Australia, Rushton held presenting roles at Fox Sports Australia on The Back Page and Fox Sports News.

Bringing with her a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion for the world of sport, Rushton will present the latest in sporting news Monday to Thursday with weekend sports presenter, Scott Mackinnon expanding his role across Friday to Sunday.

Rushton will join forces with news presenter, Sandra Sully AM and seasoned meteorologist and weather presenter, Josh Holt.

“I am very much looking forward to joining the 10 News First Sydney family to bring our viewers up close and personal to Australia’s biggest sporting stories and sports stars,” Rushton said.

Vice President Broadcast News, Martin White said: “Tara is simply a brilliant journo and presenter, and we’re delighted to welcome her to the 10 News First family. She brings unparalleled insight, contacts, wit and warmth to the news desk.”

When she’s not on the pitch, Rushton is park side with her sons Lenny and Harley, and an active ambassador for The Gidget Foundation.

