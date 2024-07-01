Tahiti Tourisme’s New Global Campaign ‘Feel What We Feel Here’ Via Circul8 Focuses On The Wonders Of Local Life

Tahiti Tourisme has announced the launch of its latest initiative, the ‘Feel What We Feel Here’ campaign, designed to offer travellers an authentic and immersive experience of The Islands of Tahiti. This global campaign, featuring a hero film and a variety of tailored executions in 8 languages, invites the world to connect deeply with the Tahitian way of life.

Building upon the ‘Feel Treasured’ brand ethos, ‘Feel What We Feel Here’ provides an intimate look at the unique relationship between Tahiti’s people and their stunning natural surroundings. The campaign brings viewers into the everyday life of the islands, highlighting the tranquility of the mountains, the clarity of the lagoons, and the vibrant cultural heritage that binds the community together through the spiritual energy known as ‘Mana’.

Created and produced in partnership with Tahiti Tourisme’s global creative agency Circul8, the campaign showcases local talent to ensure authenticity lies at the heart of the invitation to ‘Feel What We Feel Here.’ This approach aligns seamlessly with the Fāri’ira’a Manihini 2027 tourism strategy, epitomizing the vision of fostering a welcoming environment “that reflects us and binds us together”.

‘Feel What We Feel Here’ is another step on the path to establishing The Islands of Tahiti as a leader in sustainable and inclusive tourism championing the preservation of local traditions alongside the unparalleled hospitality and distinctive holiday experiences sought after by discerning travelers worldwide.

This campaign is a call to experience the soul of French Polynesia, where every visitor is invited to feel the connection and warmth that the locals cherish. Step into a world where nature, culture, and community come together to create an unforgettable journey.

“In The Islands of Tahiti, you get a feeling that’s hard to put into words, but that resonates effortlessly once you’ve experienced it. Our aim with this campaign was to capture and convey that feeling in an authentic way, using the local population as storytellers, in line with our mission to preserve the local way of life through sustainable tourism,” said Jean Marc Mocellin, CEO of Tahiti Tourisme.

Credits:

Creative agency: Circul8

Production: Tahiti Tourisme & Circul8

Director: Jonathan Nyquist

DoP: Jesse Allan

Drone operator: ‘ŌHI’O Tom Winchester

Editor: Lucas Vazquez

Post: White Chocolate

Music: Composer: Alain Lievens-Demeyere / Edition: Zik Prod Tahiti