TAC Takes Creative To Pitch

The Transport Accident Commission (TAC) is taking its creative account to pitch. Incumbent Clemenger BBDO has held the account since 2014.

The TAC said that it is seeking a full-service advertising agency to deliver “world-class strategy, creative development and production of road safety campaigns”.

It also specified that the agency must be based in Victoria.

An initial EOI process will identify a shortlist of agencies to participate in a Request for Tender (RFT) to become the preferred provider.

TAC head of community Jacqui Sampson said the TAC’s clear, impactful and memorable campaigns played a vital role in the Victorian Government’s target of halving road deaths by 2023 and eliminating deaths on our roads by 2050.

“Behaviour is a significant contributor to fatal and serious injury crashes on Victorian roads, which is why it’s critical for the TAC to educate and engage with the community through compelling road safety campaigns.

“This competitive tender will ensure our campaigns continue to draw on Victoria’s best creative thinking and insights.”

The body added that the process will be subject to the highest levels of governance including oversight by an independent probity advisor. It also said “In the interests of fairness and maintaining a high standard of integrity, the TAC will not be providing further comment until the process is complete”.

The EOI notice can be seen at the Buying for Victoria tenders portal. The EOI period will close on Friday 18 October at 2pm.

Clems successfully retained the account in 2019, signing on for another three years. However, it is not an exclusive partnership — the TAC also works with “a range of specialist communication experts” in the field of public education.

Some of Clemenger’s recent work on the account includes a campaign about driving when fatigued and drink driving. The agency declined to comment when contacted by B&T.