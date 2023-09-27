Taboola’s Skimlinks Appoints New APAC Director Jade McDade

Taboola announced today that its Skimlinks platform has recorded significant growth in Australia, with an expanded team now led by Jade McDade as its new APAC director.

Skimlinks, which is owned by Taboola, continues to grow its stable of Australian publishers and has operated across APAC for the past four years.

The commerce content platform platform has a strong presence in Australia, attracting several leading national news publishers. The Skimlinks team has doubled in-market since 2020, opening offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Bangkok, and recording 25 per cent revenue growth across APAC last year.

The recent wins, accompanied by sustained growth across the platform, has prompted the business to appoint digital executive Jade McDade as its new APAC director for Skimlinks.

McDade comes to Taboola after a decade-long career at News Corp Australia, holding several high-profile positions, including head of e-commerce and head of commercial development. Taboola acquired Skimlinks through its $US800 million acquisition of Connexity from Symphony Technology Group in 2021. Connexity had in turn acquired Skimlinks in 2020.

The acquisition was part of Taboola’s “Recommend Anything” growth strategy, designed to introduce new types of recommendations and enter new segments, while leveraging its significant scale and recommendations platform to deliver even greater value to its 9,000 digital property partners, 13,000 direct advertisers and 600 million daily active users.