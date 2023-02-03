Taboola Tests ChatGPT To Make Ads Copy & Creatives More Effective

Taboola has said that it is integrating ChatGPT into its ad platform, as well as other generative AI solutions, to help advertisers optimise the wording of their ads.

Advertisers will be able to use AI to quickly generate multiple variations of ads, titles, and content, based on user search queries to improve campaign performance.

The AI-generated ads will be informed by data generated from the tens of billions of engagements that Taboola’s ads generate every year. The company said it is also exploring other ways to apply AI to become more effective and efficient.

“We are thrilled to be experimenting with ways we can integrate cutting-edge generative AI technology into our platform, including the highly advanced ChatGPT,” said Adam Singolda, founder & CEO of Taboola.

“We believe AI technologies will revolutionise the way advertisers create and optimise their ads to drive performance, providing them with additional tools they need to succeed in the fast-paced world of online advertising.”

Taboola’s new AI-powered ad creation tool is currently in limited beta testing with the goal of making it initially available to advertisers later this year.

