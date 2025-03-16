Taboola & Sky News Australia Ink Partnership For Another Five Years, Resulting In Decade-Long Collaboration

Taboola and Sky News Australia have inked a five-year commercial agreement, which will see the partnership reach 10 years at the end of the term.

Under the renewed partnership, Taboola will continue to power recommendations across Sky News Australia’s digital properties, including SkyNews.com.au and the Sky News Australia app on iOS and Android, providing users with on-site recommendations and advertising.

The deal will see Sky News Australia continue to leverage Taboola’s suite of products, including Taboola Feed, Audience Exchange, Taboola News and Mid Article, across multiple touchpoints.

Since joining forces in 2019, Taboola has taken Sky News Australia’s digital offering to an average monthly audience of more than 3.5 million Australians.

“Partnering with Taboola has delivered unparalleled results for our digital newsroom. Together with Taboola, we’ve been able to transform our digital offering, driving record traffic to our website and app, and supporting other initiatives including the recent launches of the SkyNews.com.au Streaming Subscription and Smart TV app,” Tim Love, head of digital at Sky News Australia said.

“Over the past five years, Taboola’s expert recommendations and thorough platform analysis has helped us scale our digital channels, bringing our award-winning breaking news and current affairs commentary to more Australians than ever before. We look forward to the next chapter in our product partnership journey with Taboola,” Love added.

“We have worked closely with Sky News Australia, one of the leading sources of news over many years to establish ourselves as a trusted partner. Sky News Australia has seen great results across many aspects of its business, by tapping into Taboola’s technology that helps to grow audiences, engagement and more. We’re grateful to Sky News Australia for continuing to choose us as its partner and we’re excited for the next phase in our 10-year relationship,” Adam Singolda, founder and CEO of Taboola said.

The renewed agreement is effective immediately.