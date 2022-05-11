Taboola Signs Three-Year Exclusive Deal With PMC To Drive Ecommerce
Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a group working in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced a new three-year deal with Penske Media Corporation (PMC), an independent global media and information services company that reaches a monthly audience of more than 310 million readers.
Under the agreement, PMC will now leverage Taboola Feed, a seamlessly integrated feed that provides readers with personalised content for a more engaging experience, and video, into its family of websites. These sites include: Rolling Stone, Billboard, BGR, Variety, Indiewire, Hollywood Reporter, Deadline, Footwear News, and TV Line.
The company will also utilise Taboola News, which will feature PMC content in front of Taboola’s large scale of readers across mobile devices. With these Taboola offerings, PMC aims to grow engagement and audiences across its sites, as well as feature innovative new ways to boost monetisation across its portfolio of websites. PMC has also leveraged Skimlinks offerings to help drive and open up new ecommerce opportunities. Previously, Taboola announced a long-term deal with She Media, part of PMC.
“As our readership grows, it was important to find a partner who can support our evolution in every regard. In Taboola, we found a technology company we not only trust but whose comprehensive offerings keep our readers engaged, and open new avenues to grow our business,” said PMC’s chief digital officer, Craig Perreault.
Adam Singolda, founder and CEO, Taboola said: “PMC has shown they are a must-read destination for people who are passionate about the latest in entertainment, lifestyle, and technology news. Their vision is truly holistic and looks at growth from all angles and we are grateful to power many parts of it – from audience engagement to monetisation and ecommerce. This long-term deal is a testament to why publishers continue to choose Taboola for our unique technology and expert team.”
