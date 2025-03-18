Taboola Reaches 10 Years Serving Advertising On Microsoft Properties

Taboola has announced it has reached a ten-year milestone serving advertising on select Microsoft properties and has deepened this relationship even further.

For years, Taboola has served ads on Microsoft-owned digital properties and apps including MSN, one of the most read news destinations in the world, Microsoft Edge, one of the world’s leading AI-powered browsers, and other Microsoft Windows experiences.

Taboola has now deepened its relationship to serve advertising on more of the world’s most used apps built by Microsoft, including Outlook and across other apps within the Microsoft 365 productivity suite of products.

Taboola’s AI-powered technology is used by digital properties, including websites, devices and mobile apps, to drive monetisation and user engagement. Advertisers can also connect with nearly 600 million daily active users in brand-safe environments.

“Reaching a decade serving ads with an industry leader such as Microsoft is an incredible milestone,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola.

“Our collaboration has been established for the long-term, and on Taboola’s ability to help Microsoft provide richer experiences on its immensely popular digital properties. As we expand to offer advertising on additional Microsoft properties, we’re giving advertisers even more access to trusted, premium destinations that reach people across all different parts of their day as they’re actively engaged.”