Taboola Re-Signs To IMAA

Taboola has announced it has renewed its partnership with the Independent Media Agencies of Australia (IMAA), re-signing as an official media partner for 2024.

The IMAA, the national industry association representing independent media agencies, has continued to expand since its establishment in 2020. It now has nearly 50 media partners and 160 agency members, committed to driving the indie agenda across the country.

Taboola initially joined the IMAA as a media partner in 2023 and has since participated in its inaugural Who’s Who in the Media Zoo event, held at the Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Darling Harbour in November last year, along with other networking and training activities.

“We are thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to Australia’s independent media agency sector for 2024. These agencies are making significant headway in the broader media industry, winning major national and international clients, and delivering real value for their clients. We are proud to continue to support the IMAA and its efforts to promote independent media agencies,” said Taboola CEO and founder, Adam Singolda.

The recommitment to the IMAA comes during a busy period for Taboola, following its appointment of Sebastian Graham as the business’ APAC Head of Agency Development in December, and its move to a larger office in Sydney’s Barangaroo.