Tabcorp CEO: Gambling Ad Proliferation Has Gone Too Far

Coolongatta, Queensland, Australia, January 20 2020: TAB Business sign Australia
Tom Fogden
By Tom Fogden
SHARE
THIS



Tabcorp’s CEO, Adam Rytenskild, has told the ongoing inquiry into online gambling that there are too many gambling ads and it was “not good” for Australians or the gambling industry.

Speaking to the Standing Committee on Social and Legal Policy, which has been holding an inquiry into the industry since last September, Rytenskild said, “The proliferation of gambling advertising, we believe, has gone too far. This is not good for the broader Australian community, and it’s not good for the long-term sustainability of the wagering industry. Regulation of the industry is rightly an increasing focus for the government and for the community.”

He also added that Tabcorp would voluntarily stop all advertising on free-to-air TV between 6:30 am and 8:30 pm and would support a blanket ban unless during dedicated racing programming.

Last month, research from the Australian Institute of Family Studies found that 69 per cent of people thought that gambling ads were too common and 53 per cent said that they normalised gambling for children. Bans on broadcast gambling ads were supported by 53 per cent and opposed by 19 per cent. On social media, 47 per cent supported a ban and 42 per cent supported bans on sponsorship of sports coverage.

In its submission to the committee, Free TV said that “The current comprehensive framework for gambling advertising on television is appropriate and proportionate. No further restrictions should be placed on commercial broadcasters. Any further restrictions would have significant revenue implications for Australian TV networks and their ability to invest in sports; news and current affairs; and Australian content.”

However, Rytsenskild also noted that “Over the last five plus years, the sector has been disrupted by mostly foreign-owned online bookmakers who operate nationally, but are only licensed with low tax and light regulation in the Northern Territory.”

Tabcorp is headquartered in Melbourne, VIC, and has been threatened by foreign-owned bookmakers in recent months. Sportsbet, for example, announced last year that it had achieved a 50 per cent market share of the sports betting market in Australia, despite being owned by UK-based company Flutter Entertainment.

Meanwhile, AFL boss Gillon McLachlan admitted last month that there were too many gambling ads associated with the sport and indicated that it will tighten restrictions.

“I don’t have a problem that other people do around wagering, I just think the volume is too much. It’s in your face,” McLachlan told Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“We have a set of restrictions and they are being reviewed at the moment. Probably they will be wound tighter, but we don’t believe in prohibition because all it does is drive it underground or offshore and that has its own set of problems.”

McLachlan and NRL boss Andrew Abdo also spoke to the committee today.

The AFL has an $8 million annual deal with Sportsbet while the NRL has $12 million deal. Cricket Australia holding a $3.5 million deal with Bet365.

Please login with linkedin to comment

AFL NRL Sportsbet Tabcorp

Latest News

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing
  • Opinion

Three Reasons Why Your Innovation Efforts Are Failing

Zoe Aitken (lead image) is the head of consulting at behavioural science and innovation consultancy Inventium and has over 20 years’ experience helping organisations develop customer-centric growth strategies and innovation. Here’s Aitken’s top tips for when your innovation ideas turn from fab to flop… Innovation programs are often unsuccessful. Even though the intent is there, […]

Opinion

by B&T Magazine

B&T Magazine
Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience
  • Technology

Supercars Appoints Tribal DDB To Drive Next-Gen Fan Experience

Supercars has appointed DDB Group’s Tribal to deliver a martech and digital transformation that will turbo-charge Supercars fans’ experience both in Australia and globally. As part of a competitive pitch process, Tribal DDB proposed a transformation which will see the brand deliver a data-rich experience for fans, bringing them closer than ever to their favourite […]

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV
  • Advertising

Sportsbet CEO: Balance Needed For Gambling Ads On Free-To-Air TV

Sportsbet’s CEO, Barni Evans (pictured), said that a balance needed to be struck when it came to regulations on gambling adverts on free-to-air TV. “We acknowledge there is community sentiment on the volume of advertising,” Evans told the Standing Committee on Social Policy and Legal Affairs’ inquiry into gambling advertising. A recent study from the […]

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director
  • Media

Anthem Acquires Studio Jack And Appoints New Creative Director

Anthem announced the acquisition of creative agency, Studio Jack, alongside managing creative director, Jarrod Carland joining Anthem as a partner. Carland (featured image) set up Studio Jack in 2009 and quickly established a reputation within the arts and culture sector for ideas and spectacular work that resonated with audiences for a range of top-tier clients […]

These hiding spots are so easy
  • Marketing

28% Of Australians Will Spend Less On Easter, According To Emarsys 2023 Research

According to Emarsys’ 2023 research that surveyed 1,000 Australians, 28 per cent of Australians expect to spend less on Easter this year, and of these shoppers – 52 per cent cite cost of living crisis to be the main reason for tightening belts. Last year, research indicated 73 per cent of Australians planned to buy easter food, […]

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX
  • Media

Zoe Foster Blake’s Go-To Distances Itself From Crumbling BWX

Zoe Foster Blake’s skincare brand Go-To has distanced itself from shareholder BWX, the house of natural brands on the brink of collapse today.  After suffering a staggering statutory loss of $335 million in FY22, BWX has been attempting to refinance its loans with Commonwealth Bank since November. Commonwealth’s agreement to not act on loan breaches […]

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales
  • Media

The BBC’s Deb Tod Is Promoted To Director Of Content Partnerships and Sales

The BBC’s Deb Tod has been promoted to the newly-created role of director of content partnerships and sales for BBC Studios Australia and New Zealand. Here she adds affiliate deals to her existing responsibilities for the strategic and team leadership of BBC Studios content sales and co-productions in the region. Tod’s role ensures maximum impact […]

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio
  • Opinion

Chris Taylor: How To Fix ABC Radio

Chris Taylor gives bona fide advice for ABC Radio's woes. As a heads up if you were expecting a laugh over bona fide.