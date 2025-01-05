Tabcorp Bets On Jarrod Villani As First Chief Commercial & Media Officer

Tabcorp has appointed former Paramount ANZ executive Jarrod Villani as its first chief commercial and media officer, a newly created role designed to unify all commercial and media operations under one leadership structure.
Villani will oversee Sky Racing, the company’s retail network, and its integrity services as Tabcorp seeks to maximise the value of its assets and drive more substantial commercial outcomes both domestically and internationally.
“Jarrod is a deal maker and this role will bring all commercial deals, including our commercial retail agreements, into one executive,” he said.
“Jarrod’s role will maximise the commercial opportunities that lie within the unique asset base at Tabcorp and his extensive experience in transformation is the perfect fit as we change our cadence as a company.
“Jarrod’s expertise leading a commercial television network will also be invaluable for the Sky Racing team as we look to increase the capability and commercial breadth of the network.”
“Tabcorp is a great Australian company, with a unique and valuable asset base, it’s an exciting time for the company. I’m looking forward to working with Gill, our team and partners across the business to unlock the value that lies within our assets,” Villani said.
“There’s no sports entertainment ecosystem like it in Australia and I’m excited by the growth opportunities as we continue the company’s transformation.
“SKY Racing is a world leader in live racing broadcast and there’s no television network in Australia that broadcasts more live television than Sky Racing. It’s a stable of rising stars and content opportunities which are untapped.
“I think there’s a real opportunity to innovate the viewing experience and look at new commercial opportunities within the business. This, combined with a network presence of some 4,000 venues, presents a very unique and valuable proposition.”
Villani’s appointment, alongside other leadership changes including the hiring of Narelle McKenzie as chief legal officer and Robert Fraser as chief technology and transformation officer, signals Tabcorp’s commitment to becoming a “fitter organisation” capable of competing more effectively against digital-first rivals in the evolving wagering landscape.