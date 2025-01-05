Tabcorp Bets On Jarrod Villani As First Chief Commercial & Media Officer

Tabcorp has appointed former Paramount ANZ executive Jarrod Villani as its first chief commercial and media officer, a newly created role designed to unify all commercial and media operations under one leadership structure.

Villani will oversee Sky Racing, the company’s retail network, and its integrity services as Tabcorp seeks to maximise the value of its assets and drive more substantial commercial outcomes both domestically and internationally.

Villani brings extensive media leadership experience to the position, having previously served as the regional lead for Paramount ANZ, where he managed Network Ten and Paramount+, playing a key role in the launch of the streaming platform and the negotiation of sports media rights. Before his tenure at Paramount, he was a managing partner at KordaMentha, where he led the successful restructuring and sale of Network Ten to CBS after its collapse in 2017. Tabcorp CEO Gillon McLachlan highlighted Villani’s expertise as pivotal in driving the company’s transformation and improving the commercial capabilities of Sky Racing.

“Jarrod is a deal maker and this role will bring all commercial deals, including our commercial retail agreements, into one executive,” he said. “Jarrod’s role will maximise the commercial opportunities that lie within the unique asset base at Tabcorp and his extensive experience in transformation is the perfect fit as we change our cadence as a company. “Jarrod’s expertise leading a commercial television network will also be invaluable for the Sky Racing team as we look to increase the capability and commercial breadth of the network.”