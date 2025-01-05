Marketing

Tabcorp Bets On Jarrod Villani As First Chief Commercial & Media Officer

Tabcorp has appointed former Paramount ANZ executive Jarrod Villani as its first chief commercial and media officer, a newly created role designed to unify all commercial and media operations under one leadership structure.

Villani will oversee Sky Racing, the company’s retail network, and its integrity services as Tabcorp seeks to maximise the value of its assets and drive more substantial commercial outcomes both domestically and internationally.

Villani brings extensive media leadership experience to the position, having previously served as the regional lead for Paramount ANZ, where he managed Network Ten and Paramount+, playing a key role in the launch of the streaming platform and the negotiation of sports media rights. Before his tenure at Paramount, he was a managing partner at KordaMentha, where he led the successful restructuring and sale of Network Ten to CBS after its collapse in 2017.
Tabcorp CEO Gillon McLachlan highlighted Villani’s expertise as pivotal in driving the company’s transformation and improving the commercial capabilities of Sky Racing.

“Jarrod is a deal maker and this role will bring all commercial deals, including our commercial retail agreements, into one executive,” he said.

“Jarrod’s role will maximise the commercial opportunities that lie within the unique asset base at Tabcorp and his extensive experience in transformation is the perfect fit as we change our cadence as a company.

“Jarrod’s expertise leading a commercial television network will also be invaluable for the Sky Racing team as we look to increase the capability and commercial breadth of the network.”

“Tabcorp is a great Australian company, with a unique and valuable asset base, it’s an exciting time for the company. I’m looking forward to working with Gill, our team and partners across the business to unlock the value that lies within our assets,” Villani said.

“There’s no sports entertainment ecosystem like it in Australia and I’m excited by the growth opportunities as we continue the company’s transformation.

“SKY Racing is a world leader in live racing broadcast and there’s no television network in Australia that broadcasts more live television than Sky Racing. It’s a stable of rising stars and content opportunities which are untapped.

“I think there’s a real opportunity to innovate the viewing experience and look at new commercial opportunities within the business. This, combined with a network presence of some 4,000 venues, presents a very unique and valuable proposition.”

This leadership change is part of a broader structural overhaul by McLachlan, who has been focused on simplifying the business and enhancing its core wagering operations since becoming CEO. Tabcorp has faced mounting pressure from international competitors like Sportsbet and Ladbrokes, particularly as punters shift from traditional retail betting to mobile platforms.
The appointment follows significant cost-cutting measures at Tabcorp, including the reduction of 10% of its workforce, as the company aims to streamline operations and regain market share. McLachlan also announced the planned creation of a chief wagering officer role in early 2025, emphasising the company’s renewed focus on its foundational wagering business.

Villani’s appointment, alongside other leadership changes including the hiring of Narelle McKenzie as chief legal officer and Robert Fraser as chief technology and transformation officer, signals Tabcorp’s commitment to becoming a “fitter organisation” capable of competing more effectively against digital-first rivals in the evolving wagering landscape.

