Sydney Water Makes A Splash At The Royal Easter Show With Mini-Golf Experience Via Curious Nation

Sydney Water is bringing water conservation to life through a fun mini-golf activation at this year’s Royal Easter Show via Curious Nation.

Visitors to the Royal Easter Show can step up to the ‘Make A Splash’ experience, where learning meets play, in a hands-on adventure that’s as entertaining as it is educational.

Sydney Water’s digital marketing manager, customer and stakeholder engagement, Tim Barrett, said: “By 2050, Sydney’s population is expected to reach approximately 7.5 million, driving an annual water demand of 726 gigalitres, up from 551 gigalitres today. Therefore, we must educate the community about water conservation and how it is a critical issue.

“Our mini-golf activation turns the urban water cycle into something tangible and fun, showing how water moves from rainfall to our taps and back again, all while inspiring simple actions to save it.”

Partnering with Sydney Water’s brand activation agency Curious Nation, which this week rebranded from Because ANZ, the three-hole mini-golf course will immerse players in the journey of water.

Each hole sees Sydney Water’s platypus mascot, Jila, pop up with quiz questions, and the players can take home scorecards packed with educational facts to keep the conversation going.

Barrett added: “Each hole has different themes like ‘The Driving Rain,’ where players see how rainfall feeds our drinking water supply; ‘Source the Course,’ highlighting rivers, dams, and desalination plants; and ‘Home Stretch,’ focusing on everyday water use and conservation tips. We want families to walk away with a better understanding of the urban water cycle and feel empowered to make a difference.”

The experience doesn’t end at the Show. A custom quiz, available on-site and via QR code, lets families dive deeper into water conservation from home.

Curious Nation, managing partner, Steph Babin, said: “‘Make A Splash’ blends a compelling narrative with a playful mini-golf concept to create a memorable experience that delivers real impact. It’s exactly the kind of activation that brings a brand’s mission to life.”

Sydney Water’s ‘Mash A Splash’ activation runs until 22 April at the Sydney Royal Easter Show.