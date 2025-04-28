Sydney Water & It’s Friday Get A Bit “Cheeky” To Inform Flushing Etiquette Through ‘Flushable Guidebook’

In Sydney, there’s a growing crisis. Sydneysiders are flushing everything, but the kitchen sink down their toilets, causing blockages that cost Sydney Water a whopping $27M a year.

Continuing the momentum of the Toilet Blockers Anonymous campaign, launched in 2024, Sydney Water, with creative agency It’s Friday, tackle the issue right where it counts – the toilet itself. The solution comes in an unexpected form: a self-help guide with a cheeky twist – world-first ‘Toilet Blockers Anonymous – Flushable Guidebook.’

Created in partnership with eco-friendly toilet paper brand Who Gives A Crap, the guide is printed directly onto loo rolls. Each sheet delivers a humorous but educational reminder of what not to flush down the toilet, from dental floss to hair… and even golf balls. The roll ends with a final pledge to stop blocking habits for good.

“We needed a way to grab people’s attention where it matters most—literally in their bathrooms,” said Tim Barrett, digital marketing manager at Sydney Water. “Blockages are expensive and entirely preventable. This campaign delivers an unforgettable reminder right where behaviour change happens.”

“Humour has the power to drive real change, especially when it meets people in everyday moments. By turning a roll of toilet paper into a scroll of knowledge, we’re flushing out bad habits—one sheet at a time”, added Vince Lagana, from It’s Friday.

To make the message impossible to ignore, the campaign landed straight in bathrooms across Sydney. Led by plumber influencers, such as @SydneyPlumberChick, plumbers across Sydney hand-delivered guidebooks during real-life toilet unblocking visits—catching, but also helping, culprits red-handed.

By reaching Sydneysiders where it matters most—their bathrooms—Sydney Water hopes to flush out bad habits and keep the city’s pipes flowing freely.