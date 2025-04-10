Sydney Swans Ditch Iconic Red V To Highlight Urgent Need For Blood Donations

When the Sydney Swans run out at Gather Round the team will be sporting an all-white playing kit, after donating the red from their guernseys to highlight the need for blood donations.

With demand for blood at a 12-year-high and Australia experiencing record demand for plasma, the Sydney Swans are joining Australian Red Cross Lifeblood in asking supporters, and footy fans more broadly, to help bring back the red by donating blood.

Lifeblood’s blood stocks will be under increased pressure with a double long weekend approaching, including Easter and ANZAC Day.

Lifeblood CEO, Stephen Cornelissen AM, said blood donation is a simple act that has a powerful impact. “Just one blood donation can save up to three lives and can make a life-changing difference, including for people living with cancer, trauma patients, people undergoing surgery, women giving birth and people with immune-deficiencies,” he said.

“We know that long weekends can put a strain on our supplies as many people take the opportunity to travel and catch up with loved ones, but if you’re feeling healthy and well, we encourage you to donate this week and throughout the footy season. You never know when you, or someone you love, might require blood, plasma, or platelets to survive.”

Sydney Swans CEO Tom Harley said the club is proud to support Lifeblood’s important work. “We are really proud to have a Lifeblood donor centre at Sydney Swans HQ and I would like to thank our members and fans who have supported their vital work by making a donation,” Harley said.

“I was surprised to learn that every week, Australia needs around 33,000 donations to meet demand. This week we have made a symbolic donation of the red from our guernseys and we are encouraging footy fans to help bring back the red by rolling up their sleeves to donate in the lead up to Easter.”

An increased demand for blood in hospitals, combined with a growing and ageing population, means Lifeblood needs 100,000 new donors each year to find their reason to donate and meet the soaring need for blood and plasma.

Help bring back the red by donating blood in the lead-up to Sydney’s Easter Sunday match against Port Adelaide at the SCG. To book your donation at Sydney Swans HQ or any Lifeblood donor centre around Australia, call 13 14 95, or book online at lifeblood.com.au or on the DonateBlood app.