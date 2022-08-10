Sydney Markets Rolls Out New Brand Logo And Identity

Sydney Markets Limited has today announced its new corporate brand identity revealing a contemporary new logo aiming to highlight the core features of the Markets and its history.

The new circular logo is divided into four leaf-shaped elements, each representing the essence of Sydney Markets. Whilst each leaf represents the four seasons – summer (orange), autumn (pink), winter (red) and spring (green) – they also encapsulate elements of the Markets:

Connection to the land, the growth cycles, the weather and rainfall

Diversity of Australia’s array of fruit, vegetable, flowers and herbs

The complete horticultural cycle from farm to plate

The rich history of the Markets and its community

Brad Latham, CEO of Sydney Markets, said the new logo is phase one of an exciting and reimagined new corporate branding and identity rollout.

“We recently completed branding surveys and workshops to gain an understanding of how our stakeholders and staff view the future direction of our branding strategy. Through this market research it was evident that Sydney Markets remains a vibrant and dynamic marketplace and a key player in the fresh supply chain.”

John Pearson, chairman of the board at Sydney Markets, added: “The markets community expressed a desire to share the rich history of Sydney Markets and the people that make up our community, direct with consumers. We believe this fresh new brand is the first step in reflecting our exciting new direction. It truly reflects the vitality and freshness of Sydney Markets.”

The next stage of Sydney Markets’ corporate branding rollout will include a consumer-focused creative reel to help its customers better understand the significant role the Markets plays in the fresh produce supply chain whilst sharing the many incredible stories that exist within its community.

Sydney Markets is home to the Sydney Produce Market, Sydney Flower Market and Sydney Growers Market. Supplied by over 20,000 local and interstate growers, more than 700 businesses call the Sydney Markets home, selling fresh fruit, vegetables and cut flowers to florists, fruit retailers and consumers.