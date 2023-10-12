SXSW: Prime Video Pop-Up Experience Brings Fictional Worlds To Life

Prime Video has announced the launch of Primeville an immersive pop-up experience taking over Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour at SXSW Sydney from October 17 – 21.

Just like Prime Video transports you to different worlds with its hit shows, Primeville is the portal to your streaming dreams. It’s a small town inspired by Prime Video’s most beloved shows, a chance for fans to experience these worlds.

Inside Primeville guests will embark on a captivating journey. Fans can test their brains and brawn at the Reacher Diner, have an ice cream date at Cousins Beach inspired by The Summer I Turned Pretty and ‘shrink down’ for a thrilling game of Supe Shot at Gen V’s Godolkin University from The Boys universe. Visitors can also try their luck on the prize wheel for a chance to win exciting rewards.

Primeville coincides with the world premiere of Hot Potato: The Story of the Wiggles at SXSW Sydney before it launches on Prime Video globally on October 24. Fans will have a chance to capture memories with The Wiggles’ iconic Big Red Car at Town Square.

In the “Tech Store” visitors can check out some of Amazon’s latest devices – explore the cutting-edge Echo Show 15, a 15.6″ Full HD smart display with Alexa and Fire TV integration, and see first-hand the reimagined Smart TV experience with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, Amazon’s smartest, most powerful Fire TV Stick yet. Artist, Georgia Norton Lodge, aka Georgia Draws A House will be creating a mural live in Primeville over the course of the week.

Primeville at Fratelli Fresh Darling Harbour is a free event. In addition to SXSW badge holders, the activation will be open to Prime members and the general public. Upon entry, guests will receive Primeville dollars to spend on ice cream at The Summer I Turned Pretty Ice Creamery and food and drinks at the Milk Bar.