Swifty Media Announces New Client Wins

After successfully launching in February 2022, Swifty Media has welcomed five new Clients to the Swifty Media family across a range of categories – giving Australia’s newest Independent Media Agency a commanding and busy start.

Swifty Media have added RSL Victoria, Live Wire Park, St Vincent’s Foundation, Geelong Outdoor Furniture and VitalCALL, a division of Chubb Fire and Security, to their Agency roster in only four months – with further accounts set to partner in the coming months.

Nick Swifte (pictured), founder and managing director of Swifty Media, said: “This has been a very exciting period for Swifty Media, and we have delighted in the opportunity to learn more about our new Client’s businesses and to strategise and execute their campaigns. It is a privilege to work with each of these new Clients to help them grow and maximise their goals – as it is a privilege to work with every media supplier across the country.

“Thanks must also go to everyone who has assisted us so far with mentoring and advice to ensure each of our Client’s campaigns have been executed with the very best of opportunities.”

Swifte has been more than ably assisted by his wife and business partner, Kate Swifte, who has taken on the role of new business director at Swifty Media to introduce their suite of media industry experience and offerings to a wide array of businesses, as well as servicing current Clients.

Her extensive Radio and Print advertising background across Metropolitan and Regional markets has been a welcome addition to Swifty Media.

Kate Swifte, new business director, Swifty Media, said: “I have never been so excited to go to work and it has been a great adventure to learn from one of the finest media practitioners and mentors in the industry. 2022 has been an exciting year thus far and we are looking forward to an even more exciting second half.”

“At Swifty Media, our ultimate aim is to establish lasting client relationships from the outset, and to ensure stellar results are achieved on both the value proposition and media spend across every single campaign. We look forward to continuing to achieve this outcome with our new and existing Clients,” added Nick.