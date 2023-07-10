Supermodel Cops Brutal Roasting After Snubbing F1 Legend Martin Brundle’s Pit Lane Interview

Formula One is as famous for the action out on the racetrack as it is the famous, glamorous people watching from the stands.

However it doesn’t always go to plan as F1 commentator and former racer Martin Brundle discovered while doing one of his famous (you could also say infamous) vox pop pit walks before the start of yesterday’s British Grand Prix when he sidled up to British supermodel, singer and actress Cara Delevingne to garner her views of the day’s racing.

Brundle approached Delevingne, brushing past some sort of minder fellow who told him the 30-year-old wouldn’t be speaking.

He asked Delevingne, “Can we have a quick chat? Sky F1. The deal is everybody has to speak.”

To which Delevingne responded, “I can’t hear anything. I’m so sorry”, apparently caused by the noise from an acrobatic display overhead.

Brundle abandoned all hope of a chat but not before utterly skewering Delevingne with, “I’m sure it would have been extremely interesting.”

For what it’s worth Max Verstappen won the race with Aussie Oscar Piastri a career-best fourth position.

Other celebs happy to chat to Brundle pre-race yesterday included actress Florence Pugh, former One Direction star Liam Payne, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and singer Sam Ryder.

Post-race Delevingne tweeted that Brundle had “manufactured the moment for the controversy of it all.”

She posted: “You can clearly see the PR rep tell him ‘no’ and shake his head.

“He had an out and he chose not to take it to make a statement. I was told to say no so I did. Thank you for seeing both sides. XXX.”

Social media users also appeared to support Brundle, arguing that anyone on pit lane was fair game to be interviewed. Check out some of the reactions below: