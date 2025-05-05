Supermassive & Tourism Tropical North Queensland Launch ‘Lifetime Of Greatness Project’, In Order For Great Barrier Reef Recognition

Independent creative studio Supermassive and Tourism Tropical North Queensland (TTNQ) have launched the ‘Lifetime of Greatness Project’, a campaign calling for the Great Barrier Reef to be recognised as the first non-human recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award – the highest environmental honour from the United Nations Environment Programme’s (UNEP) Champions of the Earth Awards.

Launched on World Earth Day the ‘Lifetime of Greatness Project’ is a collaboration of marine scientists, Traditional Owners, tourism operators, schools, councils, and advocates of the Great Barrier Reef. These voices of the communities of the Reef have aligned with a shared ambition to persuade the UNEP to bestow the award – historically given to a living individual who has demonstrated decades of impact in protecting the earth and its inhabitants – to the planet’s largest living entity, in recognition of a millennia of positive environmental impact that spans cultures, generations and species.

Backed by partners including the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority’s Reef Guardian Councils, Great Barrier Reef Foundation, Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Australia, Qantas and Intrepid, this initiative invites worldwide participation, creating a wave of support to shine a light on one of Earth’s most important ecosystems. Described by UNESCO as “a globally outstanding and significant entity”, the Great Barrier Reef is an individual so vast it can be seen from space, and so significant it has been considered a teacher, a healer and a provider to Indigenous communities for over 60,000 years.

“Environmental leaders like Sir David Attenborough inspire us to learn more and do more for our planet”, said Jon Austin, Supermassive co-founder and CCO.

“We needed people to learn more and do more for the Great Barrier Reef, and so we set out to celebrate it in a whole new way: as a living champion of the environment; an individual whose ecological and cultural significance, and contribution to global marine science benefits us all. What better way of landing the point than by submitting it for the highest environmental honour possible?”

“When we read the criteria for the UNEP’s Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognises “individuals who have made a lasting and significant contribution to protecting the planet over a lifetime”, and heard stories from scientists, Traditional Owners and communities about how the Great Barrier Reef – the world’s largest living entity – has protected our planet and its inhabitants for thousands of years, we knew we had a nominee that wasn’t just surprisingly eligible, but incredibly worthy.”

“This campaign is as ambitious as the ecosystem it represents”, added Lani Cooper, Tourism Tropical North Queensland general manager – marketing. “The Great Barrier Reef is a catalyst for environmental initiatives and this bold nomination repositions it not just as a natural wonder but as a global leader in its own right.”

“Working with Supermassive, we’ve created an integrated campaign that blends purpose with creativity to drive global awareness. From immersive experiences and strategic partnerships to social and digital storytelling, our aim is to galvanise a worldwide audience around a simple, powerful idea to give the Reef the recognition it deserves.”

In the US, 600 million impressions have already been achieved through a virtual broadcast media tour with Tourism Tropical North Queensland CEO Mark Olsen, and marine biologist Dr Eric Fisher, participating in 30 live-to-air media interviews, followed by a radio and podcast media tour with Mark Olsen and marine biologist and master reef guide, Natalie Smith. A 30 second TVC via National Geographic and Disney will reach 1.17 million viewers over the next month, while a media partnership with Conde Nast Traveller runs until the end of May.

In the UK, a 21 metre, two storey high immersive walk-through tunnel takes audiences on a journey of the ‘Lifetime of Greatness Project’, reaching almost 1.4M in views per week in the heart of central London, along with a paid media partnership with The Guardian, and another radio and TV broadcast opportunity through Good Broadcast, with host and ex-Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and coverage to over 15 networks including BBC stations.

Across ANZ, earned storytelling in PR, social media and influencer activity is supported by media placements with The Daily Aus, Australian Traveller and Stuff NZ.

A strategically selected digital OOH billboard has also been positioned at the home of the UNEP Headquarters in Nairobi to increase chances of capturing the attention of key decision makers.

