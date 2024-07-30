Campaigns

Superloop Launches “Ads At Record Speeds,” Via Leo Burnett Australia & Zenith Australia 

B&T Magazine
Edited by B&T Magazine
4 Min Read

To coincide with the world’s biggest sporting event where speed is a crucial factor, internet provider Superloop is promoting its high-speed network with its ‘Ads at Record Speeds’ campaign, created by Leo Burnett Australia and Zenith Australia, in their first work as an integrated offering for the brand.

Instead of the standard 30- and 15-second spots, the campaign subverts a traditional media approach with specific messages timed to the exact hundredth of a second to match famous sporting record speeds. These include the Men’s 100m, which is 9:58 seconds; the Women’s 50m Freestyle, which is 22:93 seconds; and the Women’s 200m Cycling, which is 10:15 seconds. There will even be a 2-hour and 35-second YouTube skippable ad celebrating the Men’s Marathon Record.

The spots feature Australian comedians Broden Kelly and Madeleine Stewart and will launch across TV/BVOD, Social, YouTube and OOH in Australia.

“Superloop is all about record-breaking internet speed at outstanding value. We’re of the internet so we’re just joining the conversation at an opportune moment in the calendar. We like to play, so we’re always going to be a bit cheeky when we enter the chat,” said Ben Colman, chief marketing officer at Superloop.

“This work is also another demonstration of the game-changing connected platform we’ve got at Publicis Groupe. Its speed meets speed, with Leo Burnett and Zenith working together to build exceptional streamlined solutions, added Colman.

James Beswick and Rowan Foxcroft, associate creative directors at Leo Burnett Australia, said, “Seeing as some people in Paris are attempting to do things at record speeds, we thought we’d challenge Broden and Madeleine to talk about Superloop’s incredible speeds at record speeds, too. Unfortunately for Broden that involved him running a literal marathon whilst doing so”.

Campaign Credits:

Leo Burnett

James Beswick – Associate Creative Director

Rowan Foxcroft – Associate Creative Director

Andy Fergusson – Chief Creative Officer

Eryn LeMesurier – Senior Strategy Director

Laura Midalia – Senior Integrated Producer

Michael Demosthenous – National Director of Production

Joe Giufffrida – Edit & Motion Graphic Lead

Daniella Garabedian – Business Director

Elisa Donato Business Manager

Nicole Denning – Senior Business Director

James Walker Smith – General Manager

Zenith

Ryan Varley – Head of Planning (Sydney)

Ewan Mitchell- Client Partner

Emily Robinson – Account Director

Nicola Carnevale – Account Manager

Lewis Hughes – Digital Director

Nicole Parish- Snr Digital Manager

Brendan Van Ryn – Group Investment Director

Superloop

Ben Coleman – Chief Marketing Officer

Justin Payne – Head of Marketing Growth

Nick Hack – Group Creative Director

Ellie Langer – Head of Brand & Comms

FJORD

Directors: Jordana Johnson & Charlie Ford

Haven’t You Done Well Productions

Darren McFarlane – Senior Producer

Tom Rickard – Head of Commercial

Tony Luu – DOP

Cloe Jouin – Production Designer

Natalie Burley – Wardrobe & HMU

Charlie Ford and Jim Cruse – Offline Editors

CJ Dobson – Colourist

Jon Holmes – Online Editor

Rodney Lowe – Production Alley – Sound Production

To Kill A Dead Man – Composer

Related posts:

  1. The Fragmentation Killer: ‘VOZ Changes The Conversation & Should Make TV More Appealing To Advertisers’
  2. La Famiglia Introduces Mascot Willing To Die For The Love Of Garlic Bread
  3. “I’d Always Wanted To Come Second”: Former Olympian Stars In New ED Ad That’s “Too Hot” For TV
  4. oOh!media & Audible Campaign Invites Commuters To Dive Into Another World
TAGGED: , ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

Havas Acquires Indie Media & Creative Production Shop Hotglue, Agency Bosses To Lead Havas Media Melbourne
Thinkerbell Runs Down Incumbent The Hallway In Race To GWM Creative & Strategy Account
Say Hello To The Rainmakers! B&T’s Best Of The Best Creative Agency Growth Chiefs
TV Ratings (30/7/24): Mollie O’Callaghan & Ariarne Titmus’ Epic Swimming Success Helps Nine Dominate Again
Register Lost your password?