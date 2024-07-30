Superloop Launches “Ads At Record Speeds,” Via Leo Burnett Australia & Zenith Australia 

To coincide with the world’s biggest sporting event where speed is a crucial factor, internet provider Superloop is promoting its high-speed network with its ‘Ads at Record Speeds’ campaign, created by Leo Burnett Australia and Zenith Australia, in their first work as an integrated offering for the brand.
Instead of the standard 30- and 15-second spots, the campaign subverts a traditional media approach with specific messages timed to the exact hundredth of a second to match famous sporting record speeds. These include the Men’s 100m, which is 9:58 seconds; the Women’s 50m Freestyle, which is 22:93 seconds; and the Women’s 200m Cycling, which is 10:15 seconds. There will even be a 2-hour and 35-second YouTube skippable ad celebrating the Men’s Marathon Record.
The spots feature Australian comedians Broden Kelly and Madeleine Stewart and will launch across TV/BVOD, Social, YouTube and OOH in Australia.
“Superloop is all about record-breaking internet speed at outstanding value. We’re of the internet so we’re just joining the conversation at an opportune moment in the calendar. We like to play, so we’re always going to be a bit cheeky when we enter the chat,” said Ben Colman, chief marketing officer at Superloop.
“This work is also another demonstration of the game-changing connected platform we’ve got at Publicis Groupe. It’s speed meets speed, with Leo Burnett and Zenith working together to build exceptional streamlined solutions,” added Colman.
James Beswick and Rowan Foxcroft, associate creative directors at Leo Burnett Australia, said, “Seeing as some people in Paris are attempting to do things at record speeds, we thought we’d challenge Broden and Madeleine to talk about Superloop’s incredible speeds at record speeds, too. Unfortunately for Broden that involved him running a literal marathon whilst doing so”.
