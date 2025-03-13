Supergiant To Illuminate Customs House With Romance Was Born for Vivid Sydney

Newly formed immersive entertainment studio, Supergiant will collaborate with one of Australia’s most revered fashion labels, Romance Was Born, to transform Sydney’s iconic Customs House into ‘The House of Romance’ for Vivid Sydney 2025.

Visitors will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of colour, couture and pure fantasy – from Iced Vovo-inspired frocks to neon underwater reefs bursting to life across the facade of Customs House.

For two decades, Romance Was Born has redefined Australian fashion through their wild imagination, artistic collaborations and fearless love of unique design. The ‘House of Romance’ projection invites the audience to journey through a fabulous tribute to the duo’s creative output.

“We’re so excited to have been selected to take on Customs House. To deliver an icon building for Vivid in our first year is such an honour. So many amazing artists and animators have delivered such legendary work at Vivid over the past 15 years, and we can’t wait to show the world what we can do on such a beautiful canvas,” said co-founder and managing director of Supergiant, Heath Campanaro.

“Visitors can expect a spectacular collision of style and playfulness as we bring some of Romance Was Born’s most iconic looks to life from their extraordinary body of work – with a Supergiant twist!”

“We’ve loved diving into the world of fashion and exploring this rich and diverse treasure trove of design. Their collaborations with leading Australian designers like Ken Done, Del Kathryn Barton, Jenny Kee, Paul Yore and Jonathan Zawada will all be brought to life — but in totally new and unexpected ways. Romance Was Born have been so generous and open-minded in terms of how we bring their work to life — we couldn’t ask for better creative collaborators,” said Supergiant creative director Simon Connell.

Adding to the immersive experience, Heckler Sound has composed multiple original compositions to complement each unique chapter for the eight-minute show, enhancing the visual spectacle with a dynamic sonic landscape.