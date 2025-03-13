AdvertisingMarketing

Supergiant To Illuminate Customs House With Romance Was Born for Vivid Sydney

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Newly formed immersive entertainment studio, Supergiant will collaborate with one of Australia’s most revered fashion labels, Romance Was Born, to transform Sydney’s iconic Customs House into ‘The House of Romance’ for Vivid Sydney 2025.

Visitors will be immersed in a kaleidoscope of colour, couture and pure fantasy – from Iced Vovo-inspired frocks to neon underwater reefs bursting to life across the facade of Customs House.

For two decades, Romance Was Born has redefined Australian fashion through their wild imagination, artistic collaborations and fearless love of unique design. The ‘House of Romance’ projection invites the audience to journey through a fabulous tribute to the duo’s creative output.

“We’re so excited to have been selected to take on Customs House. To deliver an icon building for Vivid in our first year is such an honour. So many amazing artists and animators have delivered such legendary work at Vivid over the past 15 years, and we can’t wait to show the world what we can do on such a beautiful canvas,” said co-founder and managing director of Supergiant, Heath Campanaro.

“Visitors can expect a spectacular collision of style and playfulness as we bring some of Romance Was Born’s most iconic looks to life from their extraordinary body of work – with a Supergiant twist!”

“We’ve loved diving into the world of fashion and exploring this rich and diverse treasure trove of design. Their collaborations with leading Australian designers like Ken Done, Del Kathryn Barton, Jenny Kee, Paul Yore and Jonathan Zawada will all be brought to life — but in totally new and unexpected ways. Romance Was Born have been so generous and open-minded in terms of how we bring their work to life — we couldn’t ask for better creative collaborators,” said Supergiant creative director Simon Connell.

Adding to the immersive experience, Heckler Sound has composed multiple original compositions to complement each unique chapter for the eight-minute show, enhancing the visual spectacle with a dynamic sonic landscape.

Related posts:

  1. WA’s Media Industry To Sleep Rough For The Inaugural Oasis Sleepout
  2. B Lab AANZ Launches Biggest Ever B Corp Month Campaign
  3. MFA Census: Media Agency Sector Shrinks, State-Based Leaders On The Rise & Women Account For 48% Of Leaders
  4. Lion Reviews Media Planning And Buying
TAGGED:
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

TV Ratings (12/03/2025): MAFS, Big Miracle Cap A Strong Night For Nine
Bloomreach Expands Its Global Presence Across APAC, Appointing Kris Fagan As Vice President
Paper Moose Resurrects Flappy Bird In New Work For MILKRUN
Agent99 Announces Innovative ‘Food & Beverage Accelerator Program’ As A Way To Give Back To The Hospitality Sector
Register Lost your password?