Supercars Speeds Up Fan Engagement With New Interactive Maps

Supercars has announced the ongoing rollout of its new, easy-to-use interactive maps for race rounds, which will provide fans with a better, smarter, and more streamlined experience.

Interactive maps have been utilised across rounds of the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship since launching at the Repco Bathurst 1000 last year. The maps are a key part of Supercars’ digital transformation strategy, providing a more dynamic experience for fans and better data and insights for sponsors. The Taupō round earlier this year had over 9,300 active users in the race precinct on race weekend, while the Perth round had 4,500 active users.

Supercars has worked closely with MapMe to replicate areas and points of interest as accurately as possible. Every map has geolocation built in, providing every user with a live location ping relative to the venue.

“We’ve been blown away by the user engagement of the new interactive maps and by the positive feedback from fans so far,” said Supercars digital activation director and digital lead, Andrew Mara.

“We are committed to continuously finding ways to offer an easier and more streamlined experience for all Supercars customers and dynamic content is a key part of that commitment”.

“Since the rollout of the new Supercars website in October last year, we’ve continued to add new, fan-focussed innovations to the site to keep building engagement”.

“We encourage fans attending our events to use the interactive map technology, as we are constantly evolving the design and operation of them, like adding other racing categories from the same race weekend or getting specific with details of food and beverage vendors and their locations,” he said.

Aimee Edwards
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

