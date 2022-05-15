Supercars Joins Scroll Media Network

Ad tech business Scroll Media has won the exclusive rights to sell digital advertising packages across the official website for the Repco Supercars Championship, Supercars.com.

Supercars.com provides critical information and coverage about Australasia’s premier motorsport category, and is visited by over 800,000 unique users per month.

Supercars is the fourth most supported sport in Australia with 7.9 million Australians having some level of interest.

Supercars has 4.3 million core fans and 1.6 million of those are avid supporters.

Scroll Media managing director Jane Ormsby (main photo) said: “We are delighted to be representing the digital component of Supercars.com which will include video, content, display and integration.”

The Australian sales team of Scroll Media is headed up by Adam De Roma who has over 10 years’ experience in digital advertising sales particularly in gaming, tech and sports.

De Roma added “Adding Supercars.com to our network alongside Gameloft, Healthline.com, Gamespot and Cnet gives our premium network more scale, especially with motorsport being so popular and iconic in Australia.”

Supercars head of digital Tom Sadler said the appointment of Scroll Media is exciting addition to the sport’s digital platform.

“Scroll can bring on new advertising partners and manage the ad operations of existing sponsors leaving us free to focus on other key componentry, which is great news for our fans.” Sadler said.

Scroll Media will be looking for complimentary advertising partners with an affinity with the action and thrill of motorsport.

Established in 2018, Scroll Media manages the outsourced ad sales for a number of premium publishers and is growing its customer base of media agencies in Australia, India and New Zealand via direct bookings and programmatic.