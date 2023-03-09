Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner

Supercars Heats Up With Panasonic Announced As Air Conditioning Partner
Supercars has announced Panasonic as its official air conditioning partner, starting at this weekend’s Thrifty Newcastle 500.

Along with joining the championship as its official air conditioning partner, the starting order of each Repco Supercars Championship race will be presented on the Panasonic starting grid on live television broadcasts.

“Panasonic globally has a history of over 100 years, and our air conditioning solutions have been a trusted and familiar brand in Australian homes for decades,” said Paul Reid, managing director of Panasonic Australia.

“We are proud to partner with Supercars, a much loved Australian motorsport that similarly has a strong history and a longstanding and passionate following.”

“As the official air conditioning partner of Supercars, we are looking forward to bringing the excitement of Supercars to our business partners and to our loyal customers and can’t wait to share exclusive news and experiences with them. This is a major partnership for us, including advertising, signage, events and hospitality across the Supercars racing season.”

Supercars’ partnership with Panasonic commenced with the first race event of the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, the Thrifty Newcastle 500, the highly-anticipated first race event of the Gen3 era of Supercars.

“As we head into an historic new chapter in Supercars’ history, we are thrilled to announce our new partnership with a historic brand in Panasonic to be the official air conditioning partner of the Repco Supercars Championship,” said Jamie Black, general manager – commercial of Supercars.

“It is always exciting to partner our championship with a universally known and respected brand, and with temperatures like we could see this weekend in Newcastle there’s no doubt that Panasonic air conditioning will be at the front of a lot of people’s minds. We are very much looking forward to activating this partnership with Panasonic and growing our relationship across the exciting 2023 Supercars season ahead.”

