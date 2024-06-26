Sunita Gloster AM Begins Role As Chair Of DCA Board

Diversity Council Australia (DCA) has announced that Sunita Gloster AM has officially begun her tenure as chair of its board.

Gloster joined DCA’s Board as a Board Director in May and was appointed as Chairperson following today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Ian Goshko, Global Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Telstra, and Louise Monger, Vice President Digital Buildings, Schneider Electric, have been elected to the Board by DCA members.

DCA CEO Lisa Annese welcomed Sunita, who brings over 30 years of experience in professional services across media, marketing, technology, and sustainability to the role. “I am thrilled to be working with Sunita and look forward to her contribution as the new Chair of DCA,” Annese said.

“Sunita’s strong commercial acumen and proven track record of delivering impactful results across a range of industries will be of great benefit to DCA. Her dedication to the positive outcomes of diversity aligns perfectly with DCA’s mission to foster inclusive and equitable Australian workplaces”.

Gloster said she was deeply honoured to be appointed as Chair, “This is a critical time for the work of DCA, and I look forward to working with the Board and supporting Lisa and her team to enable our members to deliver more diverse, inclusive and equitable workplaces.

“I’d like to welcome our new directors whose perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of growth and impact. I’d also like to extend my congratulations to Julie Canepa, Director Digital Transformation & CIO Advisor, Customer Experience, Cisco Asia Pacific, on her re-election – and thank the entire board for their continued commitment to DCA. Special thanks to the outgoing Directors Ming Long AM, Abbie Wright, Harry Rolf and Kate Russell for their years of dedicated service.”

Other DCA Board Members include: Chris Lamb, Deputy Chair, DCA Board and Deputy Commissioner at the NSW Public Service Commission; Manisha Amin, CEO Centre for Inclusive Design; Peter Chun, Chief Executive Officer, UniSuper; Elizabeth Hristoforidis, Director, Ashurst Risk Consulting; Craig Mutton, Chief Digital Officer and Vice President Digital, University of Canberra; and Annie Pettitt, Associate Director, NSW Treasury.

Annese thanked outgoing Chair, Ming Long AM, for her exceptional leadership and contributions to DCA. “A huge thank you to our outgoing Chair, Ming Long. Thank you for your visionary leadership, your commercial acumen, your astute judgement, your generous and inclusive approach and for lending your voice to our most noble charitable purpose. “Ming has been an outstanding Chair for DCA, and we are immensely grateful for her dedication and hard work. Under her guidance DCA has achieved great progress, and we are now well-positioned for our next chapter”.