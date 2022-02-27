Sunday TV Wrap: Dancing With The Stars Pirouettes To 605,000 Viewers

Nine’s Married At First Sight wins entertainment pulling in 1,007,000 viewers – pegging, period sex, honestly, I can’t wait to hear what they come up with next!

Seven News hit 1,068,000 viewers while Nine News earned 1,105,000 viewers.

Nine’s 60 Minutes scored 611,000 viewers – that ticking sound will be in my head forever, now! Well that and Morrison playing the ukulele.

As per OzTAM’s metro numbers, Seven’s Dancing With The Stars grabbed 605,000 viewers and I can only pray Ricki Lee releases a new single off the back of this!

Sunrise grabbed 322,000 eyeballs and Under Investigation 270,000 viewers.

For Nine, Bondi Lifeguard earned 272,000 viewers and can we please bring back Bondi Rescue? If only to hear the nicknames of lifeguards.

Meanwhile, Women’s NRL Premiership nabbed 268,000 viewers, yes the girls! Meanwhile Nine’ s My Way earned 260,000 viewers – super moving viewing!

For 10, The Project hit 499,000 viewers and Survivor grabbed 499,000 viewers – does anyone else get hungry watching people struggling to survive?

Finally, ABC had a strong news night with ABC News, netting 701,000 viewers and Grand Designs earning 444,000 viewers – everyone’s Dad loves this show! Meanwhile, Troppos earned 353,000 viewers and Insiders grabbed 298,000 viewers. Out on top was the Nine Network with 34.5 per cent. Seven Network was just behind with 26.8 per cent of the daily share. Followed by the ABC Network with 16.0 per cent that. tied with 10 Network with 16.0 per cent of the share, while the SBS had 6.7 per cent.