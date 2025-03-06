Study Finds Gen Z Sceptical Of Personalisation

A study has found that Gen Z consumers are sceptical of personalisation, with two-thirds saying they prefer personal recommendations when it comes to music, fashion and culture over algorithmic recommendations.

The study was conducted by sponsorship, creative and experiential agency Connect by Live Nation.

Surveying 4,656 Australians, of which 1,217 were Gen Z, it also found that with 86.2 per cent of Zoomers cited “realness” and “authenticity” as most important in their lives.

Only one in four Gen Z trust brands, with 58.2 per cent citing “transparency” (sharing how things are made, priced or sourced) as the most important attribute for building trust, followed by “authenticity” (staying true to values and not chasing trends to fit in) and “consistency” (delivering on promises and maintaining quality over time). More than any other generation, Gen Z are strong believers in “heroes” and “role models” with over half saying that musicians are the most trusted in their lives after family and friends.

Despite being true digital natives, 92.3 per cent of Gen Z crave “In Real Life” (IRL) experiences with over half (58.8 per cent) dedicating the most time and energy to music, followed by career (37.8 per cent), relationships (27.2 per cent) and health (21.1 per cent).

As the most anxious, however optimistic (coined “Poptimism”) generation, “nostalgia” emerged as a key trend that’s here to stay, with 93.5 per cent of Gen Z “seeking comfort and connection” in an era they never experienced.

“These insights provide clear direction for brands seeking genuine Gen Z connections,” said Kristy Rosser, senior vice president – marketing solutions and client services at Live Nation Australia and New Zealand.

“Success lies in crafting authentic experiences that facilitate real connection – whether through live music events, nostalgic storytelling, or genuine artist partnerships. Brands that blend these elements while maintaining transparency will resonate more strongly with this perceptive generation.”

More than any other generation, music remains central to Gen Z’s happiness, with 87.9 per cent saying that it moulds their personal identity and helps them navigate the uncertainties of life. Gen Z feel genuinely close to their favourite artists and part of their community, with 67 per cent classifying themselves as “superfans” across multiple “in” genres including country music, Asia Pop and musicals.

“Gen Z fandom is rooted in deep connection and shared experiences with the community around them. Our research shows that fans actively seek this connection with brands, particularly when it comes to enhancing the culture and atmosphere of an immersive experience, such as live music. There’s no better way to build long-term trust and loyalty,” concluded Rosser.

Gen Z said that they welcome brands into their live experiences highlighting functional support, such as phone charging stations, along with presale ticket access, experiential activations and sustainability efforts as priority factors.