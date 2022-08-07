Streets And Asembl Join Forces To Create Ice-Cream-Scented Candles

Brand extension agency Asembl has partnered Streets’ iconic ice-creams with Australian home fragrance, candle and oil diffuser specialist, dusk for a dreamy creamy fragrance range.

Now online and launching on Thursday August 11 2022 in dusk stores across Australia, the range including candles, MoodMist fragrant oils, tealights and melts is the very first time these childhood favourites have been reimagined through fragrance.

Priced from $14.99 to $59.99, the range will be supported in dusk stores and online with branded point of sale and an extensive marketing campaign.

Streets marketing manager, Annie Lucchitti said: “Scents are known to have a strong link to people’s memories, and what better way to bring back the memories of sunshine and summer than with our Streets x dusk range. dusk have nailed a mouth-watering range that will have your tummy grumbling for more!”

Dusk general manager product & marketing, Julia Utz said: “We invite you to the creamiest, dreamiest summertime street party hosted by dusk and Streets. Come and indulge in the launch of our exclusive fragrance collaboration inspired by the iconic childhood favourites – Bubble O ‘Bill, Golden Gaytime, Paddle Pop and Splice. dusk’s unparalleled home fragrance expertise has captured the very essence of hot summer days and delicious ice cream treats for all to enjoy.”

Asembl managing director, Justin Watson said: “Both Streets and dusk fans are in for a delicious treat with this dreamy creamy partnership. Never before have Bubble O’Bill, Golden Gaytime, Rainbow Paddle Pop and Splice been available in a fragrance range, so we are very excited to be bringing those childhood nostalgic summer smells to light with dusk.”

The range includes an assorted 10 tealights pack, assorted 4 melts pack, two and three wick candles, as well as 50ml MoodMist fragrant oils.