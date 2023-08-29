Streaming Platform Fetch Now Available From Telstra

Telstra has launched streaming platform Fetch, making it easier than ever before for Telstra customers to stream, search, record and consume their favourite content, including subscription channels, free-to-air, video on demand, movies, TV shows and pay per view events.

The latest personalised features make it simple for customers to find and view what they want, when they want, with one click of a button, such as ‘universal voice search’, ‘continue watching’, ‘ways to watch’, ‘last watched’ and ‘free to me’. Telstra customers will also enjoy added benefits, with the Telstra Plus loyalty program now integrated into the Fetch experience from Telstra. This means Telstra Plus members can use their Telstra Plus points to pay for a wide range of content in the Fetch TV and Movie Store, and customers can also earn points on purchases and rentals.

For Telstra Plus Silver and Gold members, they’ll receive a 25 per cent and 50 per cent discount respectively on rentals and purchases from the Fetch Store. Kim Krogh Andersen, Telstra Group executive, product and technology said that “Telstra’s partnership with Fetch is a big part of our T25 growth strategy, with home and entertainment a core focus area for us. We acquired a majority interest in Fetch TV last year, as an opportunity to further evolve the entertainment experience that we offer to our customers.

“The TV is often the centre of the Australian home, and we’ve always been a leader in what we offer customers in this space. For existing Telstra TV customers, they can continue to use their device into 2024. However, over the coming months, Telstra will begin to reach out to TTV customers to help them transition to the new Fetch platform.” Andersen added.

Together, the Fetch and Telstra TV platforms currently service circa 1.3 million Australian households combined and Telstra is committed to transitioning as many TTV customers to Fetch so that they can experience the benefits of the new product. To sweeten the deal for customers at launch, Telstra is offering three months of complementary access to the Ultimate Channel pack and Movie Box pack.

Fetch’s Ultimate Channel pack includes 43 linear channels, including the likes of ESPN, BBC First, Discovery and Universal TV. While Movie Box offers 30 pre-selected movies at any time with a new one added daily. Telstra will offer both the Fetch Mini puck and Mighty PVR devices, with the latter including a 1 TB hard drive with rich multi-channel recording functionality.

Currently available to order online, the rollout to additional sales channels will commence next week. With pricing starting at $198 for the Fetch Mini outright or $8.25/month and $396 outright or $16.50/month for the Fetch Mighty, the introduction of Fetch marks a new leap for Telstra customers and home entertainment.

