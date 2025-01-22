StrangeLove Beverage Co. Launches Hilariously Honest Brand Campaign Via Today The Brave

Locally-produced drinks brand StrangeLove Beverage Co. has announced the launch of its first mainstream Above The Line (ATL) brand campaign via emerging creative indie powerhouse, Today the Brave.
Founded in 2012, StrangeLove began with a simple, not-very-thought-out organic ginger beer energy elixir and has since expanded into a range of over 40 products, spanning three distinct categories: Lo-Cal Soda, Mineral Water, and Premium Mixers.
StrangeLove’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries means it now produces close to 40 different products, supported by a horrifically complex supply chain of exotic and expensive ingredients. This complexity has also proved challenging in terms of articulating a clear brand truth that resonates with consumers.
“I was drowning in a prison of my own making. After 12 years of carelessly pursuing every culinary avenue and flavour trend, we ended up with an impressive portfolio of delectable – and prohibitively expensive – beverages but still had no way to communicate what the hell we actually do,” said StrangeLove co-founder and creative director, James Bruce.
Today the Brave was instrumental in helping define and distil the brand’s DNA.
“After many long sessions with Today the Brave, we landed on a simple truth: we make drinks, for no other reason than making great drinks. We honestly aspire to make drinks more interesting and make drinking drinks better for drink drinkers everywhere.”
The clear and compelling brand platform, “Drinks for drinks’ sake,” encapsulates StrangeLove’s mission of making impossibly good drinks possible. It is not confined to any one product type or category, allowing the brand to flex its irreverent and often unintentionally honest, dark-humoured brand tone across its entire portfolio.
“Partnering with StrangeLove was a no-brainer for us as an agency – they’re brave, disrupting the category, and to be frank, a lot of fun to work with,” said Jade Manning, creative partner, Today the Brave.
“As an innovative Australian-made brand, they’re really shaking things up in the premium mixer and adult soft drink space, which is ripe for disruption – and a sense of humour.”
Look out for this category-disrupting campaign, rolling out during the glorious summer drinking months across Metro Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.
