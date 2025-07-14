Google DV360 Joins OzTAM As Latest VOZ Streaming Partner

OzTAM will integrate the Google Display & Video 360 (DV360) as the latest demand-side platform (DSP) partner for its programmatic data enablement service, VOZ Streaming. Google DV360 becomes the fourth DSP partner, further reinforcing VOZ Streaming’s role in the Total TV advertising ecosystem.

This partnership unlocks significant BVOD inventory potential for holding companies, independent agencies, and direct advertisers alike – enabling them to access more premium TV inventory, streamline campaign delivery, and extend reach across broadcaster platforms through a centralised solution. BVOD continues to play an increasingly important role in the television ecosystem with commercial BVOD consumption increasing by more than 25% year-on-year.

VOZ Streaming is OzTAM’s data enablement service that delivers enhanced programmatic BVOD trading via a common OzTAM dataset while improving the viewer experience by capping the ad frequency across participating broadcasters’ advertising inventory.

With Google DV360 joining existing DSP partners – The Trade Desk, Microsoft Xandr and Nexxen – VOZ Streaming now connects with the majority of the demand-side market.

OzTAM CEO, Karen Halligan, said: “This latest integration marks another important chapter in the growth of VOZ Streaming, as we continue to deliver a more connected, efficient and future-ready programmatic BVOD ecosystem. With Google DV360 being a key DSP for many agencies, we’re accelerating the accessibility and impact of VOZ Streaming. It’s a clear signal that our roadmap is translating into real-world efficiencies for agencies and advertisers alike.”

Google AUNZ head of programmatic media, Christopher Eden, said: “As consumers increasingly turn to streaming to watch their favourite content, the video and TV landscape is undergoing significant change with a multitude of exciting opportunities for marketers. We continue to expand and deepen our industry partnerships in Google Display & Video 360 and we are excited to partner with OzTAM on the launch of this VOZ Streaming integration, supporting the industry on progressing cross media buying and measurement solutions.”

OMG chief media implementation officer, Adam Coulter, said: “DV360’s addition to the VOZ Streaming ecosystem, alongside our existing partner The Trade Desk, expands the potential for our brands to leverage VOZ audiences across connected TV. With OMG’s interoperable audience partnerships and continued investment in custom engineering, this integration unlocks the full potential of the BVOD ID – enabling seamless cross-screen planning, buying and measurement, and empowering clients to deliver more effective total TV strategies that drive real business outcomes.”

Google DV360’s partnership with VOZ Streaming signals continued momentum and market adoption for the data enablement service, with the addition of SBS On Demand inventory coming soon.