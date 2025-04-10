Stinky Kitty? Ezi-LockOdour Offers A Solution In New Campaign Via Communicado

Kitty litter system Ezi-LockOdour has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign via Communicado promising to make stinky litter trays a thing of the past.

The ‘Saves You From Smells’ campaign shows the lengths a cat owner goes to when they have an inferior kitty litter system. It’s live across BVOD and social.

Ezi-LockOdour, if you’re wondering, features a unique dual-layer litter system of pellets and pads that lock cat odours in, helping cat owners avoid a stinky home.

Communicado’s ECD Annie Price said “This product is a cat-egory game changer. And as soon as the team shared the idea with me, I knew it would work a treat, portraying the problem / solution in a simple, gettable, entertaining way. From horror story to happy days.”

Unicharm Australasia Ezi-LockOdour brand manager Mae Mizuno Li added, “We love the way the campaign has come together! The film both shocks you and makes you laugh, but in essence, it captures the horrible smell and embarrassment cat parents feel and shows what millions of people worldwide already know – that Ezi-LockOdour really does Save you from Smells.”

CREDITS

Client: Unicharm Australasia

General Manager Marketing: Michael Joel

Brand Manager, Ezi-LockOdour: Mae Mizuno Li

Creative Agency: Communicado

Executive Creative Director: Annie Price

Associate CD/Writer: Chris Buchanan

Associate CD/Art Director: Simon Fleming

Senior Designer: Jack Dinsmoor

Integrated Strategist: Daniel Hedger

Group Account Director: Wil de Souza

Account Manager: Narayanan Subramani

Head of Content & Social: Anna Barham Kumar

Senior Digital Creative & Social Media Manager: Lydia Burrows

Digital Producer: Amy Greer

PR Account Director: Claudia Frederick

Media Agency: Cole Media

General Manager: Candice Cole

Digital Director: Anya Subberwal

Director: Daniel Dunn

Producer: Kalliroy Edlin

VO Artist: Carly Wilding

Talent: Carly Wilding

Animal agent: Lauren Paws

Hair & makeup: Amy Kenny

Location: Photoloco

Sound: Production Alley

Photography: Kit Haselden