Stinky Kitty? Ezi-LockOdour Offers A Solution In New Campaign Via Communicado

Kitty litter system Ezi-LockOdour has unveiled its first-ever brand campaign via Communicado promising to make stinky litter trays a thing of the past.
The ‘Saves You From Smells’ campaign shows the lengths a cat owner goes to when they have an inferior kitty litter system. It’s live across BVOD and social.
Ezi-LockOdour, if you’re wondering, features a unique dual-layer litter system of pellets and pads that lock cat odours in, helping cat owners avoid a stinky home.
Communicado’s ECD Annie Price said “This product is a cat-egory game changer. And as soon as the team shared the idea with me, I knew it would work a treat, portraying the problem / solution in a simple, gettable, entertaining way. From horror story to happy days.”
Unicharm Australasia Ezi-LockOdour brand manager Mae Mizuno Li added, “We love the way the campaign has come together! The film both shocks you and makes you laugh, but in essence, it captures the horrible smell and embarrassment cat parents feel and shows what millions of people worldwide already know – that Ezi-LockOdour really does Save you from Smells.”
CREDITS
Client: Unicharm Australasia
General Manager Marketing: Michael Joel
Brand Manager, Ezi-LockOdour: Mae Mizuno Li
Creative Agency: Communicado
Executive Creative Director: Annie Price
Associate CD/Writer: Chris Buchanan
Associate CD/Art Director: Simon Fleming
Senior Designer: Jack Dinsmoor
Integrated Strategist: Daniel Hedger
Group Account Director: Wil de Souza
Account Manager: Narayanan Subramani
Head of Content & Social: Anna Barham Kumar
Senior Digital Creative & Social Media Manager: Lydia Burrows
Digital Producer: Amy Greer
PR Account Director: Claudia Frederick
Media Agency: Cole Media
General Manager: Candice Cole
Digital Director: Anya Subberwal
Director: Daniel Dunn
Producer: Kalliroy Edlin
VO Artist: Carly Wilding
Talent: Carly Wilding
Animal agent: Lauren Paws
Hair & makeup: Amy Kenny
Location: Photoloco
Sound: Production Alley
Photography: Kit Haselden